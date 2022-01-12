The Sundown Mountain Race team finished second in giant slalom on Saturday and second in slalom on Sunday at Chestnut Mountain in Galena, Ill.
On Saturday, Sundown finished 129 points behind winner Cascade Mountain. On Sunday, the squad placed 52 points shy of first place. Sundown sits second in the Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association overall standings, 181 points out of first. Cascade leads with 1,215 points, followed by Sundown with 1,034 points, Chestnut with 433 points, Wilmot with 311 points and Blackhawk with 297 points.
On Saturday, Sundown had 34 racers earn points and 24 medals were awarded. Those who scored points included: Bennett Meyer, Ashton Gansen, Ryland Murphy, Miles Lange, Bodie Ludovissy, Rory Higgins, William Welbes, Spencer Rea, Anna Spahn, Delia Lange, Kayle Murphy, Tinley Knopp, Olivia Mills, Sloan Miller, Alanna Meyer, Karina Bonnet, Taylor Davis, Madison Davis, Kamryn Ludovissy, Mallory Rea, Isabella Bonnet, Claire Walker, Josie Andre, Amelia Spahn, Brady Wilson, Brady Mills, Jacob Wachtel, Brayden Wickham, Olivia Knopp, Lauren Gantz, Scarlette Newt, Celia Scherr, Lucy Gansen, and Addison Splinter.
On Sunday, 36 Sundown racers earned points and the team earned 32 medals. Points scorers included Elizabeth Ross, Josie Andre, Amelia Spahn, Isabella Bonnet, Claire Walker, Kyla Higgins, Mallory Rea, Addison Splinter, Madison Davis, Alanna Meyer, Karina Bonnet, Olivia Mills, Kayle Murphy, Lauren Gantz, Olivia Knopp, Delia Lange, Irene Hawthorne, Brayden Splinter, William Welbes, Brayden Wickham, Walker Newt, Rory Higgins, Joey Mills, Bodie Ludovissy, Brady Mills, Miles Lange, Ryland Murphy, Ashton Gansen, Brody Zeal, Blake Wickham, Spencer Rea, Anna Spahn, Kayle Murphy, Scarlette Newt, Celia Scherr, and Kamryn Ludovissy.
Two racers earned “bump-up” status after finishing with at least two first-place finishes in their age division. The next race, they will bump-up and race in the next older age division. Kayle Murphy bumped from U8 to U10, and Amelia Spahn bumped from U20 to U20. Skiers can’t go higher than U20 but they can earn the status.