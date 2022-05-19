DES MOINES – The Dubuque Hempstead girls 4x800 relay team knew all eyes were on them.
After winning the event last month at the Drake Relays, the Mustangs quartet of Camdyn Kay, Julia Gehl, Keelee Leitzen and Brooke O'Brien understood they entered Thursday’s opening day of the Iowa state track & field meet favored to do it again inside the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium.
“We knew coming in here we were going to have a target on our back since we won (Drake), Kay said. “We knew we could do it, though, we just had to push and run our race.”
Rather than succumbing to the pressure to repeat, the Mustangs used it as fuel and delivered once again with a Class 4A 4x800 gold-medal time of 9:21.09.
“I think we realize that it is a privilege to have a target on our back because we did the work to get to this point and everybody knew that we were coming in at the top,” Gehl said.
The foursome claimed Hempstead’s first relay title since 2004 and first-ever in the 4x800.
Leitzen chased down race leader Pleasant Valley during her third leg and the Mustangs never looked back.
“I was definitely a little nervous as soon as I got the baton, but I knew I had to finish hard for my team,” said O’Brien, who closed out the win with her anchor leg. “Just like Drake, I was just pushing it and gunning it as hard as I could.”
Just more than an hour prior, Gehl capped off a remarkable season in the 1,500 by repeating her fourth-place finish from last season. The sophomore took silver in 10:16.54.
Gehl, who finished sixth in the event at the Drake Relays, said she didn’t overthink the race coming in.
“I never put too much pressure on myself,” Gehl said. “I try to be happy with whatever I come away with. Even if I got last, as long as I pushed myself and left with no regrets, then that’s all I can ask for.”
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas also earned a spot on the 3,000-meter run podium, finishing in seventh place with a time of 10:23.38.
Maquoketa Valley’s Erin Knipper was the other area girl’s top finisher in Thursday’s morning session in the 1A discus with a toss of 38-21/4 to place fourth.
Area girls who competed in Thursday morning’s final events but did not earn a spot on the podium by placing within the top eight include Dubuque Senior’s Breen Duffy, shot put (12th, 107-4); Georgia Harms, 3,000 (18th, 11:10.52); 4x800 ( 16th, 9:54.41); Dubuque Hempstead’s Camdyn Kay, 400 (16th, 1:01.13); Evie Henneberry, 3,000 (21st, 11:14.32); Bellevue Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp, 3,000 (13th, 11:38.99); Allison Kettmann, 400 (23rd, 1:03.35); Edgewood Colesburg’s Annie Hoffman, shot put (21st, 32-11 ¼); Sophia Wilson, shot put (23rd, 32.10); Ella Aulwes, long jump (23rd, 15-1/2); Maquoketa Valley’s Amaya Hunt, 400 (ninth, 1:00.62).
Area girls who competed in Thursday morning’s preliminary events but did not advance to the finals include Dubuque Hempstead’s Emily Klein, 200 (ninth, 26.17); Clayton Ridge’s shuttle hurdle relay (13th, 1:11.51); Edgewood-Colesburg’s Ella Aulwes, 200 (15th, 27.76), Aulwes, 100 (12th, 13.60).
BOYS
When Matthew Kruse won the 400-meter state qualifier in 50.12, he far exceeded his expectations.
The Dubuque Senior 12th-grader shined even brighter Thursday on the Blue Oval big stage with a third-place and personal best time of 49.62 in the 4A 400.
“Coming out of the second heat, placing on that podium is always a blessing,” Kruse said. “I felt fast, I felt great, and I finally had that race I was looking for.”
Kruse, who will compete in the 400 hurdles and on the Rams’ 4x400 said Thursday's bronze medal in what admittedly is not his favorite race, boosts his confidence for his remaining races.
“Nothing feels greater,” he said. “I feel ready for the weekend. This has never been my favorite race, never felt like I did the best at it, but whatever it was today, I did it pretty well and I’m pretty proud of myself.”
Bellevue distance runner, Payton Griebel, leaned on his brother and 2021 four-time gold medalist, Brady, for some advice heading into Thursday.
“He said, ‘Relax, it’s your race, it’s nobody else’s,”’ Payton Griebel said of the advice his older brother offered. “That’s why I’ve wanted to keep running, to be like him.
Payton Griebel knocked 10 seconds off last year’s state-meet time in the 3,200 to place fourth Thursday with a time of 9:48.26.
The younger Griebel said it felt a little awkward without his brother’s company on the Blue Oval.
“It feels a little bit weird, especially since Brady is not here to guide me,” Payton Griebel said. “It’s definitely a whole different experience without that guidance, but I feel like once I went out and got with those guys I felt part of the pack. I certainly did my best and got what I came here for.”
Comets’ long jumper Alex Pitts gave Bellevue another high podium finish with a second-place effort in the 1A long jump.
It didn’t come without a few hiccups, however.
After fouling on three of his first four attempts, Pitts reached a distance of 22-1 ¼ on his fifth attempt.
“I had a rough start there, it kind of got my heart racing a little bit,” Pitts said. “Then I talked to my coach and he told me to move back 6 inches and just get a good jump in. I’ve been trying to go for that 22 (feet) all year, so to look at that board and see that I hit just felt amazing.”
In a race that saw Sioux City North win gold with the fourth-best time in the entire country (7:44.65), Dubuque Hempstead’s 4x800 team of John Maloney, Jonathan O’Brien, George Holesinger and Derek Leicht placed fifth in 8:02.08.
Maquoketa Valley’s Cy Huber placed fifth in the 1A 400 (50.95) and was the other top placer for the area boys Thursday morning. The Wildcats’ Brock Trenkamp took eighth in the shot (48-11 ½) to make the podium, and their 4x800 squad of Michael Schaul, Matthew Schaul, Nolan Ries, and Huber placed fifth in 8:27.40).
Area boys athletes who competed in Thursday morning’s final events but did not make the podium by placing in the top eight include Dubuque Hempstead’s Caleb Kass, 3,200 (14th, 10:07.34); Dubuque Senior’s Easton Stackis, 400 (11th, 51.01), Edgewood-Colesburg, 4x800 (22nd, 8:49.46); Bellevue Marquette’s Mika Lensker, 400 (14th, 52.57); Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul, 400 (12, 52.46).
Area boys athletes who competed in Thursday mornings preliminary events but did not qualify for the final include Dubuque Senior’s shuttle hurdle relay (20th, 1:04.51), Nick Lambe, 100 (18th, 11.63); Bellevue’s Casey Tath, 100 (11th, 11.77), Tath, 200 (24th, 25.18).
