Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher shoots during a game against Mount Vernon last season in Dyersville, Iowa. Gallagher scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Trailblazers opened the season with a 60-44 victory over West Branch on Tuesday in Dyersville.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Padraig Gallagher scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Beckman Catholic won its season opener, 60-44, over West Branch on Tuesday in Dyersville, Iowa.

Aiden Wessels added 13 points and Eli Kluesner chipped in 12 for the Trailblazers, who led, 24-8, after the first quarter and took an 18-point lead into halftime.

