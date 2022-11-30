Padraig Gallagher scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Beckman Catholic won its season opener, 60-44, over West Branch on Tuesday in Dyersville, Iowa.
Aiden Wessels added 13 points and Eli Kluesner chipped in 12 for the Trailblazers, who led, 24-8, after the first quarter and took an 18-point lead into halftime.
North Scott 58, Western Dubuque 56 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Lancers held off the Bobcats in their non-conference clash.
Cascade 62, West Liberty 44 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance drained four treys and finished with a game-high 30 points, Cooper Hummel added 12 and the Cougars rolled past the Comets.
Southwestern 67, Wauzeka-Steuben 65 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Tyler Brotzman dropped 20 points, Mason Kaiser added 10 and Landon Rogers 10 as the Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Platteville 78, Cassville 43 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Hillmen blew out the Comets in non-conference action.
Scales Mound 56, Shullsburg 31 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Thomas Hereau scored 16 points and Charlie Wiegel added 15 as the Hornets beat the Miners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 69, Waukon 49 — At Waukon, Iowa: Emma Donovan and Claire Lueken shared game-high honors with 18 points apiece, and Maria Freed added 11 as the Golden Eagles beat the Indians.
Mount Vernon 65, Dubuque Hempstead 32 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Addison Wright led Hempstead with 10 points, but Mount Vernon rolled in a non-conference battle of Mustangs.
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Western Dubuque 41 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Go-Hawks pulled away to beat the Bobcats in their non-conference contest.
Beckman Catholic 45, West Branch 18 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers trounced the Bears in a River Valley Conference matchup.
Cascade 60, West Liberty 56 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Cougars rallied out of an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Comets in their season opener.
Iowa City Regina 75, Maquoketa 72 — At Iowa City: The Cardinals held a five-point halftime lead, but the Regals rallied to victory behind a 22-11 third-quarter run.
Bellevue Marquette 57, Starmont 27 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Skylar Sieverding scored a game-high 19 points, Elise Kilburg added 13, and the Mohawks cruised to victory over the Stars after leading, 40-12, at halftime.
Cuba City 71, Belleville 52 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Olivia Olson went for 25 points, Ella Vosberg added 14 and Jenna Dailey 11 as the Cubans routed Belleville.
Galena 68, Benton 43 — At Benton, Wis.: Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel scored 21 points apiece as the Pirates beat the Zephyrs.
Lena-Winslow 54, Stockton 33 — At Stockton, Ill.: Morgan Blair scored 11 points and Katelyn Winter had 10 in Stockton’s loss to the Panthers.
Bellevue 47, Easton Valley 19 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw matched Easton Valley with 19 points as the Comets rolled to victory on Monday night.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,993; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,683 — At Cherry Lanes: David O’Dell rolled a 235-235—470 series, Hudson Orr added a 438 and Nick Hingtgen had a 425 as the Mustangs beat the Saints.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 113, Dubuque Hempstead 57 — At Hempstead: Cedar Falls swept the individual races and relays, while Hempstead’s Brandon Decker and Kyle Powers contributed to three runner-up finishes apiece, and Michael Rhett Gilbertson took second twice.
Cedar Rapids Washington 128, Senior 37 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: William Fry swam a 56.88 in the 100-yard butterfly for the Rams’ lone victory. Fry and Jarrett Herber also contributed to a pair of runner-up finishes.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Graceland 54, Clarke 45 — At Kehl Center: Anthony Eddy scored 12 points and Biggie Luster had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pride (5-3) in a loss to Graceland (5-3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 91, Graceland 49 — At Kehl Center: Taylor Haase scored 17 points off the bench and Emma Kelchen added 16 points as the Pride (7-1) routed Graceland (5-3).
