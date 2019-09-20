HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Keri Lawson doesn’t remember where the match was played, the final score or even who the opponent was.
All she can recall about the day she earned her first win coaching Cuba City volleyball was that she felt if she didn’t earn that one in the plus column, her job might be in jeopardy.
“I don’t remember who it was against, but I remember thinking ‘this has to be a win or I’m probably going to lose my job,” said Lawson, who first took the reins with the Cubans in 1997. “That was a long time ago. A long time ago.”
She’s bound to remember her latest victory for a while.
Behind a 25-21, 25-8, 25-15 sweep of rival Southwestern, Lawson earned her 600th career win on Thursday — all of them with Cuba City.
Given these two teams’ proximity, this annual battle is usually characterized by the Cubans’ and Wildcats’ heated feud. On Thursday night, it was all about Lawson. Her athletic director, Jason Holzemer, announced the feat to the Southwestern gym, and Lawson spent the rest of the night accepting praises, including a commemorative volleyball signed by each player on her team.
“I’ve been around volleyball my whole life. It filled a void staying in the game and Cuba made it easy,” Lawson said. “You talk about putting in the work? The kids in the uniforms are the ones putting in the work. I’m just kind of along for the ride.”
The sport of volleyball has undergone several transformations over Lawson’s tenure. The game switched from side-out to rally scoring, invented new positions and altered the amount of games that make up a match.
Lawson has been there for all of it. The one thing that unites all 600 victories is the way Cuba City volleyball players have conducted themselves throughout.
“It’s the legacy at Cuba City. You’re going to work hard and play to win,” Lawson said. “There’s a lot of parts to that, but they’re going to give it their all all the time.”
The Cubans (11-2) were hoping to have reached the milestone during Tuesday’s match at Riverdale. Instead they lost in a heartbreaking five-set defeat, which meant there was some extra juice entering the Wildcats’ gym.
But the first set was a bit of a grind for Cuba City. Back-to-back Cuban errors gave Southwestern (1-6) a 15-13 lead, and neither team could shake the other with Hannah Lacey’s block pushing the Wildcats back to a tie at 19-all.
Parker Kopp sided out with a kill, Hailey Stich and Matilyn Terpstra teamed up for a block, and Cuba City went on a 5-1 run for a 24-20 lead. Two points later, Terpstra ended Set 1 with a kill out of the middle and the Cubans took a 1-0 lead in the match.
It was relatively smooth sailing after that. Stich’s older sister, Kayla, had three aces as she served the first 10 points of Set 2 to give Cuba City a 9-0 lead. The Cubans pushed that margin as high as 20-5, and scored the final five points to go up, 2-0, in the match.
“Six hundred was a big thing after we lost on Tuesday. I would say it definitely motivated us more to get the win tonight,” said Hailey Stich, who led all players with 15 kills. “The love (Lawson) has for the game and the way that she motivates everybody on the court, whether they’re a starter or they come in for someone — she just pushes everyone and treats everyone equally.”
Cuba City used another fast start to take control of Set 3 with a 17-5 lead. The Wildcats never got within eight after that. A Southwestern error pushed the Cubans to match point, and Kiera Holzemer clinched No. 600 with a kill on the outside.
“It’s always an awesome feeling to be playing for coach,” said Kiera Holzemer, who led Cuba City with 16 digs. “It’s always a great experience with coach. She’s always pushing us to do our best and motivating us.”
Over the years, Lawson has certainly earned job security. When asked if she ever planned on winning 600 matches, she said, Cuba City is all about moving forward.
“Whoever plans?” Lawson said. “We plan on getting the next one. That’s always what it is.”