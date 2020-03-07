PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – It was a classic heavyweight title fight. A game that felt too early for the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
In the only second-round contest featuring two top-10 ranked teams, No. 8 UW-Platteville and No. 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) battled it out on Saturday night at Bo Ryan Court inside Williams Fieldhouse. In a game worthy of the March Madness moniker – featuring six lead changes and seven ties with neither leading by more than nine points – it was the Tommies that held off the Pioneers, 73-70, to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
“We knew this was going to be a battle,” UW-Platteville coach Jeff Gard said. “They have a heck of a team. I’m extremely proud of the effort these guys put in. They did everything they possibly could and were asked of.”
The WIAC Player of the Year, Carter Voelker, closed his career with a team-high 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Pioneers (23-5), who won the conference regular-season title and were making their 13th NCAA appearance -- and third straight.
Kyle Tuma posted a double-double for the Pioneers with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Justin Stovall and Drew Gunnink added nine points each.
“When it’s a one, two-point game, that’s the hardest pill to swallow,” Gard said. “When we came together in the fall, it’s all about don’t beat us. The guys didn’t do that tonight.”
Anders Nelson scored a game-high 22 points to lead St. Thomas (26-3), which advanced to face second-ranked St. John’s (Minn.) (27-2) in the Sweet 16 on Friday.
“When you get a second-round game between two teams ranked in the top eight, it was a slugfest,” St. Thomas coach Johnny Lauer said. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for Platteville’s program and the legacy that Coach Ryan built and that Jeff has continued now. It’s right up there with the top of the country. I caught myself at moments just watching it. These are two great teams competing really hard and playing tough, smart basketball.”
Stovall got the Pioneers on the board with a two-handed flush early in the first half. Voelker sank a deep trey, then Stovall scored in transition to give Platteville a 7-2 lead. The Tommies answered with a 7-0 run to take a 12-10 lead, then got triples from Burt Hedstrom and Tommy Anderson to hold a 22-18 advantage.
After Anderson swished his second 3 of the game to give St. Thomas a 29-21 lead with 5:20 until halftime, it appeared the Tommies may hold some separation going into the locker room. But the Pioneers answered with a 9-1 run to tie it, capped by Blake McCann’s tough take for the basket and the foul at the 1:39 mark.
The teams then traded baskets before Nelson connected on a trey in the final seconds to give the Tommies a 35-32 edge at the half, one that featured six lead changes and four ties.
“It’s a tough draw in the second round,” said Tuma, a sophomore. “When it comes down to two great teams, it’s about making plays. I thought they did a better job down the stretch. Great teams make great plays down the stretch and that’s what they did.”
Both teams came out firing to open the second half, but couldn’t find much success. Hedstrom gave the Tommies a boost from downtown for a 40-33 lead, but McCann fired down a dunk in transition to start a wild sequence.
Nelson sank another 3, but then Voelker and Quentin Shields hit triples to cut the deficit to 46-45 with 12:28 remaining. When Nelson responded with another shot from beyond the arc, Voelker scored a pair of baskets inside to tie it up. Lindberg and Tuma both drilled 3s as the teams continued exchanging shots like a heavyweight slugfest.
“You could see the heart of our team and our program,” Tuma said. “Just fighting and always battling no matter what’s going on.”
Trailing, 62-61, the Pioneers went cold on the next series of possessions, but the defense kept the Tommies at bay until Anderson hit a pair of free throws that made it 64-61 with 2:43 to play. After Voelker was rejected on the baseline by Lindberg, Nelson drew contact and hit 1 of 2 at the charity stripe.
Shields was fouled and made both free throws to cut the deficit to 65-63 with 1:53 to go, but Anderson hit another pair at the line to make it 67-63. Shields was stripped on the next possession, and Riley Miller was fouled and added two more free throws for the Tommies.
“I beat us tonight,” Gard said. “Late-game situation, I didn’t handle it the way I wanted to. I take responsibility for that loss. About 1:20 to go, they got possession and I called ‘red,’ which is our call for foul. Put them on the line and they hit it.”
Gunnink attacked for the hoop and the harm, completing the three-point play to make it 69-66 with 1:16 remaining. Miller and Voelker each attacked the rim, and both got fouled and connected on their free throws to make it 71-68 with 42 seconds to play.
Platteville pressured on the ensuing inbound play, and Miller broke free but was stuffed by a trio of Pioneers. Gard called a timeout with 23.7 seconds remaining.
Shields and Voelker both touched the ball, but it was McCann with the cleanest look. The shot bounced off short, and went out of bounds to the Tommies with 14.7 seconds on the clock.
Nelson sank only one of his free throws, and Voelker drove in for a basket that made it 72-70 with 5.4 seconds on the clock. Miller was fouled with 4.8 seconds left and made only one free throw, keeping the Pioneers within a possession. But Shields misfired on a kickout to end the game.
“Credit to our guys for battling and keeping us in it,” Gard said. “These guys deserve better.”
Despite the loss of Voelker, the Pioneers return most of their lineup as they strive to stretch their NCAA tournament streak to four straight years next season.
“Carter’s been great,” Tuma said. “It’s been an honor for me to play with him for two years. We have to take what he’s taught us and shown us and run with it next year. We have to fill that gap and I know we can do it.”