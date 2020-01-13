News in your town

Dabo Dynasty: Clemson can join elite company with win vs LSU

Being swept by USHL leaders motivates Fighting Saints

Sports briefs: Browns hiring Vikings OC Stefanski as next coach

Irving returns to help Nets rout Hawks

Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win

Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game

Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs

Local & area roundup: Duhawks rally for upset of No. 7 Wartburg

NFL: Rodgers knows time to win 2nd Super Bowl is running out

Patriots star Edelman arrested on vandalism charge in California

Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game

Column: Black coaching hires still at dismal level in NFL

49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings

LSU coach Orgeron's success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou

No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for CFP national championship

Conners takes hard, rewarding road to Hawaii

USHL-leading Chicago stuns Fighting Saints with last minute comeback

Bolton, Haliburton lead Iowa State romp past Oklahoma, 81-68

Women's college basketball: Spartans flip switch, beat Buena Vista

Boys prep basketball: Abrupt end of season for UNLV recruit from Mineral Point

USHL: Fighting Saints goalie motivated by World Junior experience

TH Sports Coming Events

College basketball: Green has 28 to lift Northern Iowa; Drake falls to Valpo

College basketball roundup: No. 4 Baylor tops No. 3 KU 67-55 for first win in the Phog

Dosunmu, Cockburn lift Illinois over Rutgers 54-51

College basketball: Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

Men's basketball: UD struggles against rejuvenated Buena Vista

Women's college basketball: Spartans flip switch, beat Buena Vista

Women's college basketball roundup: Iowa upsets No. 17 Maryland

North Dakota State and James Madison back in FCS title game

USHL: Chicago shuts out Saints

Local & area roundup: Duhawks set up dual showdown

Sports in brief: White Sox avoid arbitration with Colomé

AP source: Cubs, Bryant agree to $18.6 million, 1-year deal

More than the Score: Lawinger headed to Hall of Fame

NBA roundup: Nets snap 7-game skid with 117-113 win over Heat

NFL: Ravens, Jackson launch playoff run against underdog Titans

Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic canceled

Wieskamp leads Iowa to 67-49 win over No. 12 Maryland

NFL: Shanahan, Cousins on opposite sides for playoff meeting

Girls prep basketball: River Ridge stymies Shullsburg

Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic canceled