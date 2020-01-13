The Dubuque Fighting Saints have been among the United States Hockey League’s elite teams all season.
But, as they near the midway point in the season, they’re not the best team. And this weekend showed them that.
The Chicago Steel scored twice in the final minute of regulation time on Saturday night to hand the Dubuque Fighting Saints a heart-wrenching 4-3 loss at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“This is definitely a wake-up call for us,” Saints forward Mark Cheremeta said. “Playing other teams, we were thinking we were the best in the league, but obviously this weekend it showed different. So, it’s a wake-up call, and we’re going to have to go back to work and turn this weekend into a positive.
“We have to keep developing. And games like these, we have to learn how to close them out. These are the kind of games where we have to capitalize a little better. It’s as simple as that.”
USHL-leading Chicago (25-4-1) extended the league’s longest active winning streak to 11 games while building a six-point cushion on Team USA (22-10-1) and a 10-point lead on third-place Dubuque (20-8-1) in the Eastern Conference.
The Steel swept the home-and-home series, the first two meetings of the season between the teams. Chicago earned a 2-0 victory Friday night in Geneva, Ill. That included an empty net goal in the final minutes.
“We gave it our best, and our best wasn’t enough to earn points this weekend,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Hopefully, this will be a catalyst for the rest of our season. The guys have to believe in that statement and be willing to work to be better.
“We all have to work to be better. If we’re one goal short of the best team in the league, that’s nice, but that means we’re not the best team in the league.”
David has liked the resolve in his group all season. And the way his team has responded to adversity.
“These kids are here to develop, but we’re also playing for a legit national championship for nine months,” David said. “If we’re not the best team in the league, and the best team in the league just beat us twice by a goal, we need to figure how to capitalize a little better.
“The good news is we’re not too far away. The guys gave it their all, now the key is figuring out how to get the result we want from giving it our all.”
With goaltender Ian Shane pulled for a sixth attacker, Sean Farrell scored on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle to tie the game with exactly 60 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday night. And Erik Middendorf gave Chicago it’s only lead of the game on a backhander with only 8.9 seconds to play.
“We have to execute our game plan for the whole 60 minutes,” defenseman Ben Schultheis said. “We played about 58 minutes, the last two minutes kind of got away from us, and they were able to capitalize. We have to play the whole 60.
“We had a pretty good weekend. We could have done some things better, but that’s a good team over there and we have to stay on the gas for the whole 60 against them.”
Dubuque opened the scoring just 7:40 into the game, when Matthew Kopperud converted the first power play of the game. He tapped in a loose puck from the doorstep for his 10th goal of the season, and Ty Jackson and Cheremeta recorded assists.
Mathieu De St. Phalle tied the game with a shorthanded goal just less than eight minutes later.
The Saints regained the lead 40 seconds into the middle period. Cheremeta fed Stephen Halliday on the left wing, and the power forward squeaked a shot just inside the left elbow of the net for his fifth of the season.
Chicago again answered, this time at 8:04 of the third period on a Mackie Samoskevich marker.
Dubuque pulled ahead, 3-2, on Schultheis’ fifth goal of the year 1:21 later. Ty Jackson fed him the puck on the left wing, Schultheis made a power move to the net, and Shane made the save. But Schultheis gathered the rebound behind the net and banked a shot in off a Steel defenseman from below the goal line.
Chicago finished with a 33-30 edge in shots on goal. Dubuque went 1-for-3 on the power play and stopped all six of the Steel’s top-ranked power play attempts, including the final five of the game and a 5-on-3 for 38 seconds.
Chicago leads the USHL with a 27.7% conversion rate on the power play, but the Saints stopped all 14 man-advantages the Steel enjoyed this weekend. That included a pair of 5-on-3s and a pair of double-minors. The Saints own the fifth-best penalty kill in the league with an 84.8% success rate.
Dubuque will face Western Conference-leading Waterloo twice this weekend. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mystique Community Ice Center.