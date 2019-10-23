Aidan McCarthy understood his role with the Dubuque Fighting Saints well before he reported to training camp this fall.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound goaltender from Novi, Mich., will serve as the backup to Buffalo Sabres prospect and University of Michigan recruit Erik Portillo. But he decided long ago he wouldn’t allow that status to stunt his development.
“No matter what, I was going to work as hard as I could, because you never know what might happen, and I wanted to be in a position to help the team win when I’m called on,” McCarthy said. “The harder I work, the more opportunities I will earn. And it was kind of nice coming in, not having too much pressure on me.
“We have a really special group here, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I just want to do anything I can to help the team, whatever that might be. And, so far, it’s gone pretty well.”
McCarthy, 18, earned his second spot start of the season on Saturday and turned aside 18 shots in a 1-0 victory at Sioux City. He improved to 2-0 with a 1.50 goals against average and .938 save percentage.
On Tuesday, the United States Hockey League selected him as its goaltender of the week. He became the first Saints player to earn a weekly award and the first Saints goalie to earn the award since current University of Maine goalie Matthew Thiessen in April of last season.
“Being a back-up goaltender can be tough if you let your ego get in the way, but that’s never been an issue with Aidan,” said Peter Samargia, the Minnesota-based goaltending coach for the Saints. “He puts his nose to the grindstone, and that’s what has propelled him to the forefront. When you’re behind an NHL draft pick who is going to get the majority of the games, it’s important to look beyond the day you’re in and prepare for down the road.
“It makes a goalie coach feel real good when I get a call from one of the assistant coaches, telling me how good he is in practice or that nobody scores on him. It tells you a lot about his work ethic and how ready he wants to be when his number is called.”
McCarthy quickly credited his teammates for a stellar defensive performance in front of him. The Saints shut out Sioux City less than 24 hours after the Musketeers erupted for eight goals in a victory over a traditionally strong defensive Tri-City team.
“We had a really good game plan coming in, and we executed it really well,” McCarthy said. “It wasn’t just the defensemen who played well. The forwards did a great job of getting back and helping out. So, they deserve a lot of credit.
“There are a lot of really good goalies in the USHL, so, for the league to choose me for goalie of the week is really a big honor. But it doesn’t change my approach. I know I have to keep working and keep getting better every day to help the team win.”
Dubuque (6-0) is one of only two unbeaten teams in the USHL and will play USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U-17 squad on Saturday. Waterloo is also 6-0.