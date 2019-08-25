A capsule look at the girls city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sharon Klein (4th season as head coach, 21st season in the program)
Last season — The Mustangs went 107-43, took 9th in the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet, took 3rd in the MVC divisional meet, finished 3rd at their Iowa Class 4A regional and placed 7th at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Hannah Brown (sr., 17th scorer in team race, 19:34.3), Kaylee Leicht (sr., 24th, 19:44.4), Shaelyn Hostager (sr., 50th, 20:16.4), Audrey Franklin (jr., 57th, 20:21.9), Emma Holesinger (sr., 71st, 20:44.1), Claire Paulson (sr., 105th, 23:06.8).
Other returning letterwinners — Emily Richter (jr., state alternate as freshman), Anna Gehl (soph., state alternate), Lauren Gudenkauf (sr., two-time state alternate).
Promising newcomers — The Mustangs welcome seven talented freshmen who figure to push the older runners for spots in the lineup.
Ranked runners — Brown begins the season ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, while Leicht is No. 22.
Season outlook — The Mustangs return six of the seven runners who competed at the state meet in Fort Dodge. That includes all five scoring runners at state. Klein liked the commitment the entire squad showed during summer workouts and believes that commitment will go a long way in helping the Mustangs extend their streak of state meet appearances to six years this fall. The Mustangs will open the season ranked No. 6 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.
SENIOR
Coach — Louie Fischer (15th season, 12th as head coach)
Last season — The Rams went 105-5, won the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet, won the Valley Division championship, won a Class 4A regional championship and finished fourth in the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Claire Edmondson (sr., 5th scoring runner, 18:51.8), Lillian Schmidt (jr., 6th, 18:52.1), Izzy Gorton (jr., 20th, 19:40.2), Lucia Nelson (jr., 87th, 21:08.7), Lily Balayti (soph., 88th, 21:15.0).
Other returning letterwinners — Josie Stackis (sr., state meet alternate), Kate Miron (sr., state meet alternate), Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte (soph., state meet alternate), Julianne Caceres (soph.), Elise Hallstoos (soph.), Eliza Hoffman (jr.), Grace Ries (sr.), Kes Whalen (sr.).
Promising newcomer — Caylie Kosanke, a sophomore, placed 66th in the Iowa Class 2A state meet last season while running for South Hardin.
Ranked runners — Edmondson opens the season ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, while Schmidt is listed at No. 8 and Gorton is ranked 19th.
Season outlook — The Rams graduated 12 seniors last season but return a strong nucleus of state-tested runners, fronted by Edmondson and Schmidt, who placed fifth and sixth overall in the state meet last season and represent one of the strongest 1-2 duos in the state this season. In addition to returning its top three scorers from state, Senior has five other runners who competed at the varsity level at points during last season. The Rams will open the season ranked No. 5 by the Track Coaches Association.
WAHLERT
Coach — Cynthia Wagner (44th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished 3rd at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, won the Iowa Class 3A regional meet at Solon and won the state championship in Fort Dodge. Wahlert finished with just 56 points to beat runner-up Dallas Center-Grimes by 29 points.
Returning state placewinners — Gabby Moran (jr., 2nd scoring runner, 18:51.2), Aunna Huseman (sr., 8th, 19:34.4), Alix Oliver (jr., 9th, 19:40.5), Ellie Meyer (soph., 13th, 19:59.7), Alana Duggan (soph., 24th, 20:29.0), Tess Breslin (soph., 38th, 20:50.5).
Promising newcomers —Maya Wachter (jr.).
Ranked runners — Moran opens the season ranked No. 3, while Huseman is No. 10, Oliver is No. 12, Meyer is No. 17 and Duggan is No. 30.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles won their second straight state championship and the sixth in program history last summer despite graduating four of their seven state scoring runners from the previous season. They will be the heavy favorite to three-peat this fall on the strength of their top six scoring runners returning. Moran will be one of the top after finishing third overall in Class 3A for the second consecutive season. Not surprisingly, Wahlert opened the season ranked No. 1 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (14th season)
Last season — The Bobcats ran to a 12th-place finish in their inaugural Mississippi Valley Conference meet and took eighth at their Iowa Class 4A regional.
Returning letterwinners — Caylee Hermsen (sr.), Delaney Behning (jr.), Hannah Fangmann (jr.), Lauren Klein (jr.), Amelia Klostermann (jr.), Mary Schlueter (jr.), Macy Simon (jr.), Lilly Boge (soph.), Leah Digmann (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Elly Burds (jr.), Audrey Biermann (soph.)
Season outlook — The Bobcats look to build on their first season in the MVC a year ago with a solid returning nucleus and a pair of track & field athletes in Burds and Biermann who will be joining the squad. The future looks bright, too, as that nucleus includes just one senior. Klein returns after finishing a solid 21st at the Iowa Class 4A regional meet last fall.