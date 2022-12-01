Western Dubuque won four matches by fall and opened the season with a 48-27 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Drew Burds (170 pounds), Jake Murphy (220), Jacob Klostermann (285) and CJ Kammiller (132) each picked up pins for the Bobcats, who received forfeit victories from Jagger McCool (145), Derek Hoerner (195) and Brian Kammiller (120).
David Theisen (160) and Logan Massey (182) won decisions for WD.
Linn-Mar 38, Dubuque Hempstead 33 — At Moody Gym: Camden Smith (170), Joseph Lewis (220), Zach Conlon (285) and Mitchell Pins (106) won by fall as the Mustangs put a scare into the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Lions.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 65, Dubuque Senior 12 — At Nora Gym: Beau Healey (160) and Cohen Pfohl (285) opened their seasons with pins, but the Rams dropped the dual match against the Hawks.
Cedar Falls 60, Dubuque Wahlert 5 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Gaige Miller won by fall at 138 for the Golden Eagles, who were deducted a team point in their loss to the Tigers.
Cascade 42, Bellevue 33 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Evan Vogel (170), Cory Bradtke-Stelken (126), Eli Fritz (138) and Ty Frasher (152) won by fall as the Cougars beat the Comets. Cascade lost to Iowa City Regina, 48-29, and West Liberty, 57-18. Bellevue lost duals against West Liberty (54-24) and Regina (54-25).
Lancaster 39, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern 24 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Flying Arrows notched a road win over the tri-op program in a dual contest.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Dubuque Senior 24 — At Nora Gym: Kennedy Stolk (110) won by fall and Carly Hefel (100), Hannah Reel (115) and Zyla Wright (120) won by forfeit as the Rams dropped the dual to the Hawks.
Cedar Falls 72, Dubuque Wahlert 12 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Ava McDermott (130) and Avery Schmidt (170) picked up pins, but the Golden Eagles lost to the Tigers.
Cascade 24, Bellevue 18 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ava Lawler (110), Kinzi Martin (120), Ella Madsen (140) and Leah Schwenker (155) each won by fall as the Cougars beat the Comets.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Benton 51, Warren 41 — At Warren, Ill.: Rex Blaine dropped 24 points and Chad Brown added 13 as the Zephyrs held on to beat the Warriors in the cross-state matchup.
River Ridge 29, Pearl City 27 — At Hanover, Ill.: George Winter scored 12 points as the Wildcats prevailed in a defensive slugfest over Pearl City.
Darlington 40, Platteville 39 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Redbirds survived the defensive battle when the Hillmen turned the ball over with 3 seconds remaining before getting a shot off.
Galena 69, Durand 40 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 19 points, Parker Studtmann netted 14 and Kaden Hauber added 12 as the Pirates rolled past Durand on Wednesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 70, Lanark Eastland 36 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates improved to 6-0 on the season with a big home win over Eastland.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Platteville 16, UW-Whitewater 16 — At Platteville, Wis.: The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Warhawks and No. 18-ranked Pioneers battled back and forth, but Whitewater was awarded the win on tiebreaker with match points, 53-46.
Augsburg 25, Loras 7 — At Lillis AWC: Jared Hensley (125) won by decision and Shane Liegel (184) earned a major decision, but the Duhawks came up short in the dual to always-tough Augsburg.
