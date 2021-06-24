It may just be the win Western Dubuque was waiting for.
Sawyer Nauman launched a two-run homer as the Bobcats knocked off Class 4A No.1-ranked Pleasent Valley, 8-6, in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday at Farley Park.
With his ninth home run of the season, Nauman moved into a tie for the state lead with Aidan Rath of Wellman Mid-Prairie.
Pleasent Valley won its first 16 games of the season before Wednesday. WD improved to 11-12 on the year.
(Tuesday’s late games)
Western Dubuque 2, Davenport West 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: Tyler Weidenbacher went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Nick Bryant also drove in a run as the Bobcats (10-12) made the most of three hits in the non-conference game. Garrett Baumhover struck out five and allowed four hits in a 107-pitch seven-inning complete-game victory. Class 4A No. 10-ranked West fell to 15-5.
Clayton Ridge 6, Turkey Valley 3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Caleb Helle and Drake Ostrander had two hits each, and Helle and Kurt Ross drove in two runs each in support of winning pitcher Hazen Loan, who pitched the final three innings. Clayton Ridge (5-13) scored five times in the bottom of the fifth.
Davenport Assumption 13, Dyersville Beckman 12 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers collected nine hits and eight walks, and a seventh-inning rally came up short. Luke Schieltz went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, Nick Offerman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Owen Huehnergarth and Logan Burchard also drove in a pair each for the Blazers.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bernard 6, Bellevue 5 (10 innings) — At Worthington, Iowa: Bernard outlasted Bellevue in a 10-inning marathon quarterfinal matchup in the Worthington tournament. Max Hoffman tossed seven strong innings for Bernard and Trace Hoffman threw the last three to earn the win. Bellevue’s Shaun Logan pitched 9 1/3 innings for the tough-luck loss. Riley Reed had two hits for Bernard and Jake Formella had three for Bellevue.
Epworth 3, Balltown 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Lucas Bixby struck out 10 in a complete-game seven-inning one-hitter Tuesday night to lead the Orioles into the semifinals of the Worthington Tournament. David Fitzgerald, Brett Featherston and Mike Brown had two hits each, and Fitzgerald, Bryce Hoerner and Mitch Kramer drove in the runs. Epworth will play Monticello at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal.
Peosta 10, Farley 7 — At Peosta, Iowa: Connor Grant went 3-for-5 and earned the pitching win with five innings of work Tuesday night. Nate Ramler and Quinn Baumhover added three hits each as the Cubs rapped out 20 hits. Alex Vaassen led Farley with four hits, and Andy Seabrooke added three.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-18, Dubuque Wahlert 1-5 — At Wahlert: After getting just five hits in the opener, the Golden Eagles compiled 10 in Game 2, but were swept at home. Lauren McClimon was 2-for-2 in the second game, while Izzy Pfeiffer doubled in Game 1.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-3, Dubuque Hempstead 0-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Peyton Paulsen was strong in the circle, but took a hard-luck loss in the first game. Lydia Ettema had two hits in the second game, but the Mustangs dropped a pair on the road.