DES MOINES — As the skies opened up and the rain started to fall during the final races of the afternoon session Saturday, the crowd at Drake Stadium let out a collective groan.
Everyone except Keelee Leitzen.
The Hempstead freshman, coming off a sensational final leg to will her team to silver in the distance medley on Friday, ran fiercely through the pelting drops of rain to finish second in the 1,500 on Saturday at the Iowa state track and field meet.
“The rain!” Leitzen said. “It’s just amazing. I love the rain. It’s so fun running in the rain.”
Similar to her anchor in Friday’s distance medley, Leitzen used a strong push at the end to catapult her into second in the 1,500 with a personal best time of 4:43.18.
“The (distance medley) definitely motivated me for today,” Leitzen said. “After that race, I was like, ‘I’m gonna do it again.’”
Julia Gehl, Leitzen’s distance running mate on Hempstead and fellow freshman, finished her state meet with a strong showing on Saturday by placing eighth (4:48.18) in the 1,500 and ninth (2:18.49) in the 800.
The two of them signify a promising future for a young Mustang program.
“We have a pretty young team, so coming into this experience with a fresh mindset was kind of nice because we still have a lot to prove in the future,” Gehl said.
Sophomore Brooke O’Brien, who finished ninth in the 800 in 2:20.04, agreed.
“I’m super excited,” O’Brien said. “I know we are just going to keep on pushing and getting faster times. We have been working together, kind of closing the group into one big group so we can all train and get our whole team here at some point.”
Other girls athletes and relay teams that competed in Saturday’s final session include: Maquoketa Valley (14th in sprint medley relay); Hempstead (24th in sprint medley relay); Leah Klapatauskas (Dubuque Senior, 16th in the 800); Lillian Schmidt (17th in the 1,500).
Waukee claimed the 4A team title with 96 points, while Hempstead finished 11th with 28.
BOYS
Just as the girls did, the Hempstead boys distance runners capped off the state meet with a strong showing of their own.
Derek Leicht ran an incredible 800 meters against a loaded field in a time of 1:55.81 to finish fourth in the race.
“It’s just nice to get out here and go up against all these guys that are that fast,” Leicht said. “It’s definitely going to push me to just keep getting better.”
In his first state appearance, Leicht, a junior, said he looks forward to making a return trip next year.
“I’m going to come back hungrier than ever and hopefully get more,” he said.
Leicht’s teammates, Owen Maloney and Ryan Winger, ran the day’s final distance race as the rain was beating down on the blue oval. Maloney placed sixth in the 1,600 in 4:25.82 and Winger finished 19th in 4:36.74.
In the final relay race of the day, Maquoketa Valley’s 4x400 took home silver. Cy Huber, AJ Ambundo, Nolan Ries and Michael Schaul placed second in 3:29.01.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Quintin Hess was the other top individual performer by placing fifth (15.47) in the 110 hurdles.
Other boys athletes or relay teams that participated in Saturday’s final session included: Edgewood-Colesburg (16th in the sprint medley); Dubuque Senior (10th in the sprint medley); Huber (Maquoketa Valley, 11th in the 800).
Cedar Falls claimed the 4A boys title with 87 points. Senior finished 17th with 18 points and Hempstead 21st with 10.