DYERSVILLE, Iowa — More than dominant, but just shy of perfection.
Maquoketa pitcher Carley Cavanagh’s performance inside the circle in Game 1 of Wednesday night’s WaMaC Conference doubleheader at Dyersville Beckman was about as good as it gets.
The sophomore no-hit the Trailblazers, while striking out 14, and allowed just a sixth-inning full-count walk to Trista Schmidt as Beckman’s lone baserunner en route to an 8-0 victory and a simply masterful performance.
The Cardinals completed the sweep with another 8-0 victory in Game 2 behind a second pitching gem from Jenna Wiebenga.
Cavanagh was overpowering and her defense was sound when called upon. The Trailblazers never posed any real threat to reaching base aside from the base on balls to Schmidt.
“My mindset has kind of changed in the last few games, which has led to more success,” Cavanagh said. “I’ve started to think more of this pitch more than the next pitch. Just take it one pitch at a time, one batter at a time, and one inning at a time, and it’s helped a lot.”
Tenley Cavanagh and Kalyn Hackman opened the game with singles, followed by a run-scoring base hit from Wiebenga. Clare Hackman’s RBI double made it 2-0 and provided more than enough support for Carley Cavanagh in the circle, who struck out the first six hitters she faced and seven of the first nine.
Carley Cavanagh said the offensive support helped her confidence in the circle.
“They always bring the best support,” she said. “They always give me the lead and give me something to work with. They make it easy.”
The Cardinals (18-11) tacked on four more runs in the sixth inning behind a sacrifice fly from Mickaela Burken, an RBI double from Tenley Cavanagh, and an RBI base hit from Kalyn Hackman.
Carley Cavanagh closed out her night of near perfection by retiring the side in order in the seventh and racking up her 13th and 14th strikeouts.
But throughout the duration of the second game, that dreaded walk lurked inside her head.
“I thought about it the whole game,” Carley Cavanagh said, shaking her head. “That one walk.”
In the nightcap, Wiebenga wasn’t quite as dominant as Carley Cavanagh, but stellar nonetheless.
The Cardinals’ senior tossed a complete-game six-hitter with five strikeouts and did not allow a free pass.
“Basically, throughout the years, I’ve learned to just trust my defense,” Wiebenga said. “We have one of the most solid defenses that you’ll see around. I know if I just hit my spot and they hit it, my defense will be there to make the play.”
Clare Hackman led Maquoketa’s offense in Game 2 with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, including a two-run homer and a two-RBI double. Malisha Robert contributed a 3-for-3 game with an RBI, and Kalyn Hackman added two hits.
Maquoketa coach Lance Richardson feels his team, which has won seven of its last nine games, could be dangerous with the postseason looming.
“We feel we can beat anybody,” Richardson said. “We’re absolutely going to be dangerous. I think a lot of teams will overlook us a little bit because it’s Maquoketa — it’s Maquoketa of the past, but these girls have come out and the culture has started to change a little bit.”
Beckman fell to 6-18 on the season and was led by Shea Steffen, who was 2-for-3 in the second game and Lauren Osterhaus, who doubled.
