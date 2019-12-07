Braden Doyle put himself in a category all by himself Friday night.
Doyle became the first Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman in the USHL Tier I era to register a hat trick in a 5-2 victory over Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Tier I era dates to the 2010-11 season.
The two teams will wrap up a two-game weekend series at 7:05 tonight. Dubuque will host its 10th annual Teddy Bear Toss, with fans tossing stuffed animals onto the ice when the Saints score their first goal of the evening.
“There have been some great defensemen to play here, so that’s why I was so surprised to find out I’m the first one to do it,” said Doyle, a Boston University recruit and a Los Angeles Kings prospect. “I’ve looked up to guys like Mike Matheson who came here and played so well here. It’s an unbelievable feeling to know I was the first one to do it. It’s very humbling.”
Doyle raised his goal total to four and his point total to 13 through 19 games. He became the first Dubuque player to record a hat trick since Matthew Kopperud on Nov. 22 in Waterloo.
“Early in the season, I didn’t really shoot the puck that often,” Doyle said. “I was looking to pass first, and I was more of an assist guy. But (head coach Oliver David) told me to shoot the puck a little bit more. I’ve had opportunities but I wasn’t really shooting. I guess he was right.
“The first one was kind of a lucky one, because it was deflected. But the second one was pretty nice. That gave me a lot more confidence when I had the puck.”
Seven different Saints recorded at least a point. Dubuque played without Riese Gaber, who served a one-game suspension. Erik Portillo made 17 saves to earn his league-best 11th win.
“Erik held us in the game and made a few really big saves, and we had a few different line combinations with Gaber out,” David said. “But the guys rose to the challenge. We had a chance to work on those combinations during the week, and we’ll probably have a few more different ones (tonight). But, ultimately, Erik held us in it until we found our groove.”
The Saints opened the scoring 8:28 into the opening period. Doyle scored his second goal of the season after teammate Ryan Beck drew a delayed tripping penalty in the Lumberjacks zone. Dylan and Ty Jackson kept the play alive and fed Doyle, who pinched in from the left point. Doyle beat goaltender John Williams on a low wrist shot from the left faceoff circle.
The Saints doubled the lead less than nine minutes later on Kopperud’s sixth goal of the season. Defenseman Michael Feenstra set up the goal with a slick keep-in at the blue line to spring Kopperud for a short breakaway. Williams stopped the initial shot, but Kopperud scored on his own rebound.
The Lumberjacks cut their deficit in half with a Tanner Kelly power play marker. The initial shot from the point caromed off the back glass to Kelly, who tapped the puck past Portillo for his second goal of the year.
Doyle potted his second goal of the night 1:55 into the third period to regain a two-goal cushion for the Saints. He became just the seventh Saints defenseman in the USHL Tier I era with a two-goal game. Ty Jackson gave Doyle a touch pass at the blue line and the defenseman skated in before unleashing a shot under the crossbar. His goal ended an 0-for-11 streak for the Saints power play.
Muskegon answered just 1:51 later. Christophe Fillion scored a rebound goal set up by Oliver MacDonald and Alex Konovalov.
But Stephen Halliday regained the two-goal lead again for Dubuque. He took advantage of a prone Williams to score a wraparound goal set up by Aidan Fulp and Kopperud. It was Halliday’s second of the season.
“This was pretty much a four-point game, with them being in our conference,” Halliday said. “We got the two points and kept them from getting two. So, it was important to start the weekend on a good note.
“To be honest, we were more concerned about playing the game the right way tonight. We wanted to play defense first, get pucks in deep and not turn the puck over. I’m glad I could contribute, but ultimately we don’t win that game without the way Erik played tonight.”
Doyle completed the hat trick with a highlight reel goal at 14:05. He weaved through Muskegon defenders before beating Williams.