For the first time all season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints hold a United States Hockey League playoff spot.
Captain P.J. Fletcher broke a 2-2 tie with 4:43 remaining in regulation time, and the Saints held on to beat USA Hockey’s National Team Development Progtam U17 squad, 4-2, on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque, which started the season 1-10-0, improved to 22-22-3-1 for a .500 winning percentage and leapfrogged Team USA (21-23-3-4, .480) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering the final week of the regular-season. Because not all coronavirus-cancelled games will be made up, winning percentage will determine playoff berths this season.
Just 13 seconds after the Saints’ fourth power play expired, Fletcher scored his 13th goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre took the original shot, Daniyal Dzhaniyev chased down the rebound and slid the puck to Fletcher below the Team USA goal line. Fletcher skated near the blue line and weaved through three defenders before unleashing a shot that eluded a Lemyre screen and beat goalie goaltender Tyler Muszelik below his blocker and just inside the left goal post.
“It was an awesome feeling, I’m not going to lie,” Fletcher said. “It was a huge adrenaline rush, for sure. But, more than anything, I’m just happy we got the win. It wasn’t the hardest shot, but it was low, and Lemyre gave me a great screen. It wouldn’t have gone in without him. The goalie didn’t have a chance, and luckily it went off the post and in.”
Matt Savoie sealed the victory on an empty net goal with 2:03 remaining in regulation. Evan Stella flipped the puck out of his own zone, Ryan Alexander helped it along the left wall to Savoie, who spun off a Team USA defender and hit the empty net goal for his 18th of the season.
“It was a hard-fought game all the way around,” Savoie said. “When P.J. scored, that was a huge goal to put us up. We came in with a defense-first mentality the last couple of minutes. They were coming on strong, and I was fortunate Alexander chipped it up and (Robert) Cronin helped me win a battle. It was kind of a lucky shot that hit the net, but it ended up being a big insurance marker.”
After 28:13 of tight defensive hockey, Stephen Halliday scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Saints the lead. Halliday collected the rebound of an Andrei Buyalsky shot and fed Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey intentionally shot wide, and the rebound of the kickplate found Halliday, who chipped the puck past Muszelik.
“I didn’t expect it to come off the kickplate that hard,” Halliday said. “I was just lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.”
Max Montes doubled the lead 5:11 later with his eighth goal of the season. Stella made a slick outlet pass to Montes, but Muszelik stopped the breakaway attempt. Kenny Connors won a battle in the corner for the rebound and slid the puck behind the net to Riley Stuart, who made a quick pass to Montes for a shot from just outside the blue paint that handcuffed the goaltender.
“It started with a great pass by Stella, but Kenny had a nice battle and Stu got the puck low and found me in the slot,” Montes said. “I saw the opening and took the shot, and luckily it went in.
“That was huge. Team USA is one of the most-skilled teams in the league and being up two really helped us with our confidence. We outplayed them that second period, and we felt we had the game in hand.”
Team USA eventually tied the game with two goals in the first 12:33 of the third stanza. Ryan Chesley capitalized on a 4-on-4 turnover in the Dubuque zone for a breakaway and sniped a shot over goalie Lukas Parik’s glove for his sixth of the season.
Devin Kaplan potted his fifth of the year to make it 2-2. Cutter Gauthier blocked a shot in the Dubuque zone to create a 2-on-1 the other way and slid a pass through the slot for Kaplan to hit an open net.
“The greatest part was it wasn’t easy and we responded really well after being caught,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “This game was never going to be the end of our season. It was just a catalyst to have some control moving into our last four games.”
Parik made 19 saves to improve to 13-7-0, lower his goals against average to 3.20 and raise his save percentage to .871. The Saints outshot Team USA, 37-21, while both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.
“It’s a great feeling, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t play well next week,” Parik said. “They can still pass us if they win out and we lose a couple of games. It’s nice that we have it in our control, but it’s up to us to win as many games as we can this week. We still have Green Bay three times and Muskegon once, so it isn’t going to be easy.”