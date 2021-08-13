DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Kevin Costner used one of his most-quoted baseball movie lines when asked about Major League Baseball returning to the Field of Dreams in the future.
“You never mess with a winning streak,” Costner said, repeating one of his lines from Bull Durham shortly after commissioner Rob Manfred announced the Field of Dreams Game would return next August. “All the teams are going to want to touch this. Baseball is all about tradition, and today it starts.”
Costner never could have imagined Field of Dreams would still capture the hearts of baseball fans 30 years after its release. But the original diamond and movie set continues to draw thousands of visitors to northeast Iowa every year.
And Thursday night, it drew the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees for a game that counted in the standings.
“I knew this movie had a chance to be great,” Costner said. “So many of the things we do in life have a chance to be great in the beginning and it becomes all the decisions we make as we go. There’s movies I’ve had that were great when they were written and by the time so many hands got on them, they became different movies.
“What’s happened out here is on that movie, it really held its line. It could have been goofy, it wasn’t. It could have been something. It was a perfect little movie that leaned on its final climax, its big car chase, it’s big crash: ‘Do you want to have a catch?’ And it worked.”
But that famous line has sparked plenty of debate over the years.
Is it, ‘Do you want to play catch?’ or ‘Do you want to have a catch?’
“Growing up, I always said, ‘Play catch,’” Costner said. “It must be an East Coast thing, but the director insisted we say, ‘Have a catch.’ I had to learn how to say it.”
Costner knows true baseball fans will question the authenticity of those words, just like they will scrutinize his every movement on a baseball diamond. In addition to Field of Dreams and Bull Durham, the former standout high school baseball player starred in For Love of the Game.
Because he more than looks the part.
“It means so much to me that, if you can’t play a sport, you don’t try to outact it,” Costner said. “If you can’t throw a ball, you can’t outact it. I’d never do a hockey movie, because I can’t skate.
“There’s something about sports and the ballet of movement. Even a non-athlete can recognize someone who isn’t an athlete. When it comes to sports movies for me, I want to honor it as much as I can because I know people who love their sport are going to be looking at it.”
But Field of Dreams meant so much more than baseball.
“People get to the end of that movie and just wilt,” Costner said. “I don’t know what that is, but a lot of it is about what goes unsaid between us and our fathers or mothers and what we wish we could take back.
“If, somewhere down the line, you have unfinished business, that movie starts to take over.”