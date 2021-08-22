After a disjointed season for all girls swimming and diving programs across the state, a sense of normalcy will be welcome this fall.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, invitationals and conference meets were often split into smaller pods.
“I’m excited to return to full-scale conference and district meets this season, hopefully,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “I think we perform best when we have our competition in the same pool, rather than comparing times across sites.”
Here is a capsule look at the girls city swimming and diving season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Renee Roos (7th season)
Last season — The Mustangs finished sixth at the regional meet with 172 points and qualified four swims for state.
Returning state qualifiers — Sophomores Kate Duehr and Kenzie Tomkins return to the 200 medley relay that finished 31st in 1:58.99, while Tomkins and sophomore Nora Davis return to the 400 free relay that went 3:59.04 and placed 28th. Callie Dolphin, another sophomore, was a state alternate and specializes in the butterfly and backstroke. Senior Jaelyn Tigges was also an alternate and competes in distance freestyle events.
Other returning letterwinners — Sydney Davis (sr., individual medley, breaststroke), Grace Kolker (jr., diving), Sydney Lyon (jr., diving), Laney Minger (soph., backstroke, butterfly), Emma Oberhoffer (soph., breaststroke).
Season outlook — The Mustangs’ 24-girl roster includes just two seniors in Tigges and Davis. Roos said the squad includes several athletes who are still developing their swimming and diving skills, but she is excited to see what they can accomplish as the season progresses.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (7th season)
Last season — The Rams finished fifth at the regional meet with 248 points and advanced 10 swims to state. They finished 25th at state with 18 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Sophomore Kaitlyn Vantiger, senior Maci Boffeli, sophomore Molly Gilligan and senior Tabitha Monahan return to the district champion 200 medley relay team that went 1:51.65 and finished 15th at state. The four also swam on the 10th-place 200 free relay that went 1:40.28, while Vantiger and sophomore Savanna Koch return to the 400 free relay that went 3:53.29. Individually at state, Boffeli swam the 200 and 100 breaststroke, Monahan swam the 50 and 100, Gilligan swam the 50 and 100 butterfly, and Vantiger swam the 100 backstroke.
Other returning letterwinner — Helen Hall (sr., sprints).
Promising newcomers — Adisyn Finnin (fr., sprints), Kyra Howieson (jr., distance), Ana Konrardy (fr., distance), Josie Norton (fr., sprints), Addison Leuken (jr., diver).
Season outlook — The Rams return all of their point scorers and individual qualifiers from last year’s state meet, led by three-year state qualifiers Boffeli and Monahan. Senior also brings in nine freshmen who figure to contribute at the varsity level immediately. Senior hosts the Ram Invitational on Saturday at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatics Center.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Emily Snyder (23rd season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished third at the regional meet with 290.5 points and qualified nine swims for the state meet.
Returning state qualifiers — Junior Avery Schmidt returns to the 200 medley relay that went 1:52.44 and finished 18th. Sophomore Brooke Wuebker and senior Natalie Kelzer return to the 200 free relay that went 1:43.16 for 20th. Senior Jamie Schmid qualified for state in the 200 freestyle, and Schmidt made it in the 100 backstroke.
Other returning letterwinners — Taylor Weig (sr., backstroke, butterfly), Kelly Snyder (soph., breaststroke, individual medley), Jessie Then (soph., freestyle, butterfly, distance).
Promising newcomers — Kayla Wuebker (fr.), Taylor Borgerding (fr.), Cate Ihrig (fr.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles will have the smallest roster in Snyder’s tenure with the program at just under 20 athletes. Last fall, Wahlert won its program-record fifth consecutive city meet championship and its 14th overall since 1975.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER
Coach — Matt Wunderlin (7th season)
Last season — The co-op program went on hiatus because its home pool at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville did not allow visitors on campus.
Returning letterwinners — Caroline Gates (sr., breaststroke), Ava Graney (sr., distance), Maddy Sargent (sr., backstroke, freestyle), Delanie Weber (sr., freestyle), Gracie Schaffer (sr., individual medley), Lydia Mack (jr., sprints).
Promising newcomers — Eva Hollingsworth (soph., sprints), Delaney Johnson (soph., butterfly), Mya Kruel (jr., backstroke), Kennedy Shea (fr., individual medley), Abby Burr (jr., individual medley), Christina Buttles (fr., sprints), Gabi Dressler (jr., distance), Jojo Dressler (soph., individual medley), Aurora Fritz (fr., sprints), Annabel Tennessen (fr., sprints), Mikiah Culbertson (soph., individual medley).
Season outlook — Because the co-op missed the season due to the pandemic, Platteville/Lancaster lacks experience and the base/foundation that it had established in previous years. Wunderlin likes the positive attitude and high standards his swimmers have set to make up for the lost season.