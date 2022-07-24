CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — One last chance to pull on their high school helmets.
For Noah Pettinger, Saturday also offered a preview for what’s to come.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Pettinger, a University of Northern Iowa commit who will call the UNI-Dome home beginning in the fall, punted four times and caught a pass for the North All-Stars in Saturday’s 50th anniversary Iowa Shrine Bowl.
Beckman Catholic’s Jason Koopmann and West Delaware’s Kyle Cole also played for the North, which got two touchdowns and 85 rushing yards from Landyn Van Kekerix and 2.5 sacks from University of Iowa recruit Aaron Graves in a 24-17 victory over the South All-Stars.
Van Kekerix, of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, was named the North’s offensive most valuable player while Graves, of Southeast Valley, garnered defensive MVP honors in the annual senior all-star game that helps raise money for the nation’s network of Shriners’ children’s hospitals.
“Just hanging out with all the guys from different schools is really fun,” Pettinger said. “Hanging out with some of the kids from the hospital was really cool, too, seeing them out on the field and running around and playing some football with them. I definitely enjoyed it a lot and wish I could do it again.”
Pettinger spun around in dismay after his first punt of the day came off the side of his foot and traveled only 13 yards. His next punt carried 30 yards and his third was a 42-yard boot that pinned the South at its own 16-yard line. His fourth kick went 36 yards and again pinned the South inside its 20.
His fifth and final attempt was blocked. He also lined up at receiver in the second half, finishing with one reception for four yards.
Cole, a cornerback for this game, and Koopmann, a defensive tackle, each had a tackle in the opening half. Cole nearly picked off South quarterback Matt Dufoe, of Adel ADM, but bobbled the ball as he went to the ground. Koopmann’s quarterback hurry forced a punt late in the second quarter that set up a go-ahead touchdown.
“I read it right away and came up for the ball. I think I got a little too antsy,” Cole said of his near-pick. “The sad thing is I was a wide receiver at one point.”
Neither team could gain much traction in a first quarter that saw the teams combine for seven punts and just three first downs.
But that changed once the teams flipped sides of the field and both took their first full possessions of the second quarter in for a touchdown.
The North All-Stars were helped along by a 21-yard punt return from Grundy Center’s Logan Knaack, and a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out of bounds to set up a one-play scoring drive as Waterloo East’s Kjuan Owens broke through the middle for a 14-yard touchdown run.
The South answered back immediately with a 12-play, 67-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 2-yard touchdown plunge from Iowa City Liberty’s Darius Willis-Newell — who ran 10 times for 45 yards and was named the South’s offensive MVP.
Koopmann, inserted at defensive tackle to start the second quarter, assisted on a tackle early in the quarter and hurried South quarterback Brock Sell, of Glenwood, into a hurried throw to force a punt with 2 minutes left in the half.
“I knew I could have done a little better, always can do better,” said Koopmann, who will play for Wartburg College in the fall. “Wish I could have done a little something, maybe get a couple tackles in there, but it was fun. The whole day was fun. I’m just glad I got to be out here playing football again.”
Koopmann’s big play helped set up a touchdown.
Williams ran for 5 yards on first down and Akron-Westfield quarterback Cade Walkingstick found North Linn’s Austin Hilmer along the sideline for a 34-yard gain.
Van Kekerix took over from there, running for 9 and 7 yards before taking a jet sweep to the right for a gain of 17. He fielded the next snap at quarterback in the wildcat formation and took it the final 6 yards for a 14-7 lead with 30 seconds left in the half.
Grinnell’s Calvin Jaworski and Ankeny’s Max Pelham traded field goals as the North took a 17-10 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
But disaster struck on the North’s next offensive possession: Urbandale’s Jack Wattier, the South’s defensive MVP, recovered a fumble mid-stride and took it 6 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 0:45 left in the third.
Owens carried half the South team an extra 10 yards at the end of a bruising 25-yard run that helped set up Van Kekerix’s go-ahead 1-yard rushing touchdown with 10:49 left.
Clear Lake’s Jagger Schmitt and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Jeron Senters intercepted passes for the North on the South’s final two possessions.
“It was really cool being surrounded by some of the best players in the state,” Cole said. “The whole point of the experience was for the kids (in the) Shriners’ Hospitals and what they go through is really eye-opening. You get a feeling of gratitude, knowing you have these capabilities that other kids don’t, and the fact that we get to help these kids take their mind off it … it was really nice.”
