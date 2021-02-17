Declan Schemmel scored a team-high 16 points and East Dubuque beat rival Galena, 59-51, on Tuesday night in East Dubuque, Ill.
Ben Tressel added 14 points and Ben Montag had 10 for the Warriors, who fell into a seven-point deficit after the first quarter but went to halftime tied at 24. East Dubuque used a 16-7 third-quarter run to create some breathing room.
Galena’s Sam Hesselbacher led all scorers with 17 points. Khalid Newton added 13.
Scales Mound 73, River Ridge (Ill.) 42 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo and Ben Werner scored 18 points apiece as the Hornets moved to 3-1.
Dubuque Senior 85, Cedar Rapids Prairie 62 — At Nora Gym: Jim Bonifas scored a team-high 17 points, Cain McWilliams added 13 and Max Link 11, and the Rams (8-8) routed the Hawks (3-8).
Boscobel 68, Riverdale 37 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs routed Riverdale in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at River Ridge in Friday’s semifinal.
Parkview 103, Iowa-Grant 70 — At Orfordville, Wis.: The Panthers ended their season in the WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
Potosi 60, De Soto 50 — At De Soto, Wis.: The Chieftains knocked off De Soto in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will play at Wauzeka-Steuben in Friday’s semifinal.
North Crawford 70, Cassville 40 — At Soldiers Grove, Wis.: The Comets’ season came to a close in the WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinals.
Belmont 54, Argyle 51 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves held on to win their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will play at Shullsburg in Friday’s semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 58, Northeast Goose Lake 27 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets used an 18-0 third-quarter run to blow open an 11-point halftime lead as they routed the Rebels in their Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal. Bellevue (19-1) will host Wilton (12-10) in Friday’s semifinal.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Clayton Ridge 26 — At Sumner, Iowa: Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-6) routed the Eagles in their Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal and advanced to play Dyersville Beckman (12-10) in Friday’s semifinal. Clayton Ridge bowed out at 9-11.
Maquoketa Valley 68, Starmont 18 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats (21-0) routed the Stars in their Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal and will host MFL/Mar-Mac (16-6) in Friday’s semifinal.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Eric Schmidt had a co-match-high 11 kills, but the Pride (4-8) lost to the undefeated Mustangs, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18.