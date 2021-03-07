Taylor Kvale took matters into her own hands when Dike-New Hartford needed her the most on Saturday afternoon.
Kvale went on a personal eight-point scoring run late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to pull Dike-New Hartford within three points, and the Wolverines seemingly couldn’t miss the rest of the way.
In a battle of unbeatens, Dike-New Harford outscored Maquoketa Valley, 25-9, in the final 8:49 of play to earn a 47-42 victory in the Iowa Class 2A girls state basketball championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Wolverines finished 26-0, while Maquoketa Valley bowed out at 25-1.
Kvale made a pair of 3-pointers and a layup during her personal run to pull the Wolverines within 33-30 with 7:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ellary Knock gave Dike-New Harford the lead, 37-35, on a trey with 5:53 remaining, and the Wolverines led by as many as six points the rest of the way. Knock scored nine of her 12 points in the final period, when she went 4-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Kvale also scored 12 points to match Knock for team scoring honors. All-tournament team captain Payton Petersen scored eight points and added six rebounds to finish second in tournament scoring at 12.7 points per game, and fellow all-tournament selection Paula Gonzalez chipped in six points and seven rebounds in the final.
Peterson, a freshman, was also named captain of the all-tournament team in volleyball this fall.
Taya Tucker scored 14 points, and Ella Imler chipped in 11 while representing Maquoketa Valley on the all-tournament team. Imler, who made a pair of clutch free throws with six seconds remaining to lift the Wildcats to a 47-45 victory over Nodaway Valley in the semifinals, led the Class 2A state tournament in scoring with 13.3 points per game over three contests. Tucker finished fifth in tournament scoring at 11.0 points per game, but the Wolverines kept her off the scoreboard in the final two quarters.
Maquoketa Valley led, 25-17, at halftime and Carissa Sabers drained a 3-pointer on the first scoring play of the third quarter to give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the game.
The basketball championship was the first for the Dike-New Hartford program, although Dike won the six-player state title in 1988. The Wolverines started only one senior so they should be title contenders again next season.