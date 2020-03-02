Mark Cheremeta quickly shed his hockey equipment Friday evening, grabbed a five-gallon bucket full of pucks and headed straight for the shooting bay in the bowels of Mystique Community Ice Center.
And there was nothing finesse about the way he fired puck after puck for a good 20 minutes.
“I didn’t really capitalize on the chances I had (Friday) night, and I kind of got in my head a little bit,” Cheremeta said. “So, I worked at it and changed my mindset a little bit. I focused on being positive and playing my game. And I got back on track.”
Cheremeta scored a pair of goals in the second period on Saturday night to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Cheremeta ended a nine-game goal drought and raised his season total to 17, to go along with 25 assists, in 45 games. He also notched his fourth game-winning goal to rank only behind Antonio Venuto’s five. Riese Gaber, Ty Jackson and Dylan Jackson also have four.
“It’s been a while since I scored, but that first one felt really good,” Cheremeta said. “I’m happy I could contribute to a win on a big night like tonight.
“’Hockey for All’ is a great cause, and the atmosphere definitely helped us. The guys were really going, and the crowd stuck with us the whole night.”
The Saints extended their home winning streak to nine games in front of a season-high 3,104 fans on Hockey for All Night, which promotes diversity and inclusion. Following the game, the Saints auctioned off the game-worn jerseys to benefit the local United Way.
The crowd was the largest at Mystique since the 2016-17 season.
“The energy was there, no doubt about it,” Saints defenseman Ian Pierce said. “Stepping into an environment like that is always unbelievable. We played in front of a crowd like that in Green Bay earlier this season, but to have one like this at home is even better.
“Tonight was a special night. We all come from different places, and it’s cool to see everyone come together. It’s a powerful experience, and it’s even better to come out of it with a win.”
After an exciting but scoreless opening period, Dylan Jackson gave the Saints the lead for good just 21 seconds into the middle frame. Michael Feenstra made a long outlet pass along the left wall to Ty Jackson, who carried into the Sioux Falls zone before setting up twin brother Dylan Jackson for a backdoor goal. It was Dylan Jackson’s 20th goal of the season and the 95th point of his two-year career.
The Saints doubled their lead 2:27 later on Tommy Middleton’s seventh goal of the season. Pierce’s shot from the point caromed off the end wall, Robert Cronin poked it away from goalie Nate Reid, and Middleton jammed it into the net.
Cheremeta scored his first goal of the night, and the eventual game-winner, at 10:40 of the period. He hit a wide-open net from the right faceoff circle after Reid stopped the initial shot, seconds after a power play expired. Matthew Kopperud and Gaber were credited with assists, but all five skaters on the ice touched the puck during prolonged possession in the Sioux Falls zone.
Chermeta connected on a 4-on-3 power play less than six minutes later to put the Saints ahead, 4-0. Venuto won a faceoff in the Sioux Falls zone, and Gaber and Aidan Fulp moved the puck around the perimeter before Cheremeta wired a one-timer from the right circle for his 17th goal of the season.
The Stampede scored both of their goals in the first 1:28 of the third period. Sam Stange, acquired on Monday from Sioux City, scored his 25th goal of the season on a one-timer at the 1:12 mark, and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe struck 16 seconds later with a deflection goal.
The Saints finished with a 30-19 advantage in shots on goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play while stopping both of Sioux Falls’ man-advantage situations. Aidan McCarthy made 17 saves to improve to 12-7-0, lower his goals against average to 2.75 and raise his save percentage to .898.