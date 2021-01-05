Alyssa Klostermann will be heading home for the next stage in her volleyball journey.
The former Dubuque Wahlert standout recently joined the University of Iowa staff as a volunteer assistant under head coach Vicki Brown.
Klostermann played for the Hawkeyes from 2013-16 and finished her career ranked No. 11 on the school’s all-time assists list with 1,006. She appeared in 103 matches and served as a captain for three seasons.
Klostermann coached club and high school volleyball in Minnesota following her collegiate career. She coached Wayzata to the Minnesota Class 5AAA state championship in 2019.
Klostermann earned a spot in the Hawkeyes’ rotation as a freshman and collected academic all-Big Ten honors twice during her career.
As a senior at Wahlert in 2012, Klostermann was named first-team all-state in Class 4A after putting up 587 assists (6.05 per set) and collecting 296 digs, 75 blocks and 126 kills. She connected on 321 of 343 serves with 28 aces for the Golden Eagles, who fell one match shy of state that season.
Pemsl coming off bench for Tech — Cordell Pemsl, a former Wahlert standout who played four seasons at the University of Iowa before transferring to Virginia Tech as a graduate student, has helped the Hokies to an 8-1 record and a 2-0 start in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He is averaging 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 11.3 minutes while playing all nine games. Virginia Tech climbed five spots to No. 19 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.
Kinrade contributing at Air Force — Abe Kinrade, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior forward from Maquoketa, Iowa, has played eight games for Air Force this season. He is averaging 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 11.6 minutes per game for the Falcons. His best performance came on Dec. 13, when he scored 15 points in 19 minutes against Drake.
Schaber commits to Clarke — Dubuque Hempstead senior corner infielder Trey Schaber on Monday announced his commitment to play baseball at Clarke University next fall. In a coronavirus-shortened junior season, Schaber batted .389 (14-for-36) with four doubles and 14 RBIs in 15 games for the Mustangs, who advanced to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Tart to Johns Hopkins — Carson Tart, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end/defensive lineman at Dubuque Senior, will continue his football career at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The Bluejays compete at the NCAA Division III level in the Centennial Conference. This season, Tart caught 10 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns and had a long reception of 69 yards. He also made 6.5 tackles on defense.
A-R-C honors Loras grad — Former Loras College track & field standout Audrey Miller has been selected as one of five finalists for the American Rivers Conference’s prestigious Johanna Olson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. The others are Central golfer Emily Opsal (Wilson), Coe College track & field athlete Kat Stai, Nebraska Wesleyan University women’s basketball player Caitlin Navratil and Wartburg College women’s basketball player Emma Gerdes.
To be eligible for nomination, a student-athlete shall have graduated or exhausted their athletic eligibility during the academic year for which the award is given. The nominee must have demonstrated a high level of accomplishment and achievement in a varsity sport, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale), and show evidence of scholarly achievements, community service involvement and leadership.
Jacobi inks semi-pro deal — Loras College’s Brynn Jacobi, a senior from Roscoe, Ill., will play with Peoria of United Women’s Soccer for the 2021 season. The 2019 A-R-C offensive MVP is the first female player in program history to play at the semi-pro level.