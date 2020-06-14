Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the River Valley Conference and the Upper Iowa Conference:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
CASCADE
Coach — Roamn Hummel (10th season, 281-88)
Last year — 24-11 overall, 14-4 River Valley
Season opener — Monday vs. Bellevue
Returning starters — Eli Green (jr., P/SS), Kaleb Topping (jr., P/1B), Ted Weber (jr., 3B), Tanner Simon (soph., OF), Caden Reinke (sr., P/OF). .
Promising newcomers — Carter Green (sr., P/OF/INF), Mason Otting (fr., P/INF), Jack Menster (fr., OF), Cade Rausch (fr., C), Justin Roling (INF/P).
Outlook — The Cougars graduated a stellar class of seniors last season but still return a solid nucleus of players who gained valuable experience a year ago. Hummel likes his pitching staff, although he would like to see a few younger arms step up this summer. Green earned all-conference honors last year after going 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 36 innings of work. Topping went 3-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 36 innings, but the rest of last year’s underclassmen combined for just 21 innings. Weber is the top returning bat with a .276 average, while Topping hit .253.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Pete Bonifas (6th season, 62-77 overall)
Last year — 12-16 overall, 6-12 River Valley
Season opener — Monday at Cascade
Returning starters — Andrew Swartz (sr., INF/P), Paxton Felderman (sr., INF/P), Jackson Wagner (sr., OF), Max Jackson (jr., OF/C), Nick Deppe (jr., P/INF), Cole Swartz (so., P/C/INF), Dawson Weber (so., 1B/P).
Promising newcomers — Colby Sieverding
Outlook — The Swartz brothers return after earning all-RVC accolades a year ago. Andrew, a Clarke University recruit, batted .369 (31-for-84) with 15 RBIs. And Cole hit .286 (22-for-77) with 15 RBIs. Wagner returns after hitting .270, while Felderman batted .241 and Jackson hit .221. Cole Swartz threw a staff-high 49 innings last year and posted a 3.86 ERA. The Comets got 100 of their 173 innings from underclassmen last year.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE/CENTRAL
Coach — Zach Mueller (6th season, 81-105 overall)
Last year — 4-27 overall, 2-10 Upper Iowa
Season opener — Monday, June 15 vs. North Fayette Valley
Returning starters — Hazen Loan (jr., utility), Caleb Helle (soph., SS/P), Drake Ostrander (soph., P/2B), Brandon Thiese (soph., P/1B), Evan Schroeder (soph., P/1B), Brayden Finley (soph., RF), Dylan Ludovissy (soph., DH/3B/P), Oakley Harbaugh (soph., P/C).
Other returning letterwinners — C.J. Polkington (jr., OF), Sean Wilwert (soph., C), Elliott Kelly (fr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Mark Mommer (fr., P), Caden Helle (fr., P/3B).
Outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central returns eight starters and three other letterwinners, but only two are juniors and the rest are either sophomores or freshmen. That bodes well for the long-term, but the co-op might still experience growing pains in a league that has Lansing Kee and South Winneshiek as the early favorites. Loan earned second-team all-Upper Iowa, while Caleb Helle and Ostrander made honorable mention. Loan batted .318 a year ago, while Ostrander hit .250 and Caleb Helle hit .207.