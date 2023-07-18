Eric Pollard cut into Luke Merfeld’s dominance of the IMCA Late Model division at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.

Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, improved six spots from his starting position to win the 16-car, 25-lap main event. Merfeld, the Dubuque driver who holds an 11-point cushion on second-place Pollard, and Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., both improved eight spots from the starting grid to take second and third, respectively, while Dubuque’s Joel Callahan and Colton Leal rounded out the top five.

