RIVERDALE, Iowa — For the second straight season, Dubuque Senior reached the regional finals.
And for the second straight year, the Rams ran into a team that was simply better.
Also, Pleasant Valley had a whole lot of height.
Boasting a ridiculous 10 players who stand at 5-foot-10 or taller, the third-ranked Spartans were a handful with their attack and block in sweeping No. 15 Senior, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6, in the Iowa Class 5A Region 8 final on Tuesday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
“Looking at the stats coming into this game, their stats were pretty even across all of their hitters so it was tough to key in on any one or two of them,” Rams third-year coach Haley Zenner said. “I thought their setter did a really good job mixing it up and keeping us on our toes of who was going to put the ball away on their side.”
The Rams (21-17) were fronted by junior setter Jenna Lewis topping 1,000 career assists. She finished with 19 against the Spartans (27-6) and stands at 1,002 in her career. She’ll be adding to that number next season along with many of the same teammates — the young Rams graduate only two seniors: leading hitter Maya Watters and reserve Avery Lahey.
“I couldn’t have done it alone,” Lewis said. “It was all a team effort and I couldn’t have done it without all of my coaches helping me and making me better every day in practice. It’s really amazing because not every setter in high school reaches 1,000 assists and it’s an honor.
“We definitely learned from this year and we did things no one thought we would do. We’re definitely going to take this and come back stronger next year.”
Watters closed with nine kills for Senior and reached 300 in her final season. Lexie LeConte added four kills and Sophie Link finished with 12 digs.
Pleasant Valley’s hitting prowess with Halle Vice (6-foot-1), Chloe Cline (6-1), Izzy Van De Wiele (6-5) and Emily Goodpaster (5-8) was on display from the get-go. The Spartans burst out to a 6-0 lead in the first set and forced the Rams to take a timeout. Senior couldn’t get out of its own way early as Pleasant Valley extended the lead to 18-4.
The Rams finally got a little momentum behind freshman Cambel Drapeau nailing a kill, Brooke Sullivan doing the same and an ace from Link that made it 21-10. The Spartans were too strong, however, and finished the 25-11 victory.
Senior showed tremendous fight in the second set, but despite hanging close the whole way and pulling even on four occasions, the Spartans never gave up the lead. Watters delivered a hard kill and then followed with a soft dropper to tie it at 12-12, but the Spartans answered again.
Needing a late rally, the Rams found it when Drapeau floored a kill, Watters had a soft drop shot, Sullivan netted a tip kill and Link served an ace to pull within 21-20 and force a Spartans timeout. Pleasant Valley had the answer once again, closing on a 4-1 spurt and finishing the 25-21 win with Cline’s blast.
“We gave them about two runs in that second set that hurt us a little bit,” Zenner said. “We had to focus in and limit those runs and they did a much better job of that in the second set, but they were still too much.”
The Rams were clearly exhausted after the hard-fought battle of the second set, and the Spartans polished off the sweep with ease.
“A lot of people thought this was going to be a rebuilding year for us,” Zenner said. “We finished with the same record that we had last year with 11 seniors, and that’s something to be proud of there. Hopefully, they’ll be using this outcome tonight and getting better and working harder for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.