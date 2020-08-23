Iowa high school volleyball season opens on Tuesday. Here is a capsule look at local Mississippi Valley Conference teams entering the 2020 prep volleyball season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach: Jacque Arensdorf (second year)
2019 record: 20-14
Key returners: Ashley Glennon (jr., OH), Becca Breitbach (sr., RS), Becca Lockwood (sr., MH), Corinne Meier (sr., OH), Leah Moeller (sr., MH), Morgan Hawkins (sr., S), Emma Daughtee (jr., MH), Emma Holt (sr., DS), Grace Daack (sr., L), Maria Zuarez (sr., S), Riley Dupont (sr., DS), Olivia Francios (jr., OH)
Promising newcomers: Malia Collins (jr., MH), Maggie Nevins (soph., S), Dani Kurth (soph., MH)
Outlook: In her second season, coach Jacque Arensdorf brings back a lot of experience from a fairly productive 2019 at Hempstead. Corinne Meier is entering her fourth season starting on varsity and was the Mustangs’ kills leader last year. Morgan Hawkins, Ashley Glennon and Leah Moeller have each put up big time performances in key matches in the past. With all that’s changed in the city — two new coaches across town as well as graduation of some big-time performers — the Mustangs by comparison will have a feel of familiarity and there’s potential here for some big things if this group can improve upon last season.
SENIOR
Coach: Haley Zenner (first year)
2019 record: 13-27
Key returners: Katelyn Egan (sr., S), Brooke Healey (sr., RS), Payton Kizer (sr., OH), Emma Link (sr., L), Katelyn Kitchen (jr., OH/MH), Olivia Baxter (jr., MH)
Other returning letterwinners: Alana McDermott (jr., DS), Maggie McDonnell (jr., S), Hailey Goedert (sr., OH)
Outlook: Senior grad Haley Zenner takes over her alma mater showing promise. Entering her third season as a starting setter in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Katelyn Egan is as dynamic as it gets and has shown to be a threat offensively in addition to being a consistent distributor. Emma Link also has served as a steady force in the back row, ranking among the state’s leaders in digs in 2019. What’s yet unknown is how much fire power the hitters will bring and from where. If Senior discovers a consistent front row threat (between Katelyn Kitchen, Olivia Baxter and others, the potential is there) this is a club that will surprise people in 2020.
WAHLERT
Coach: Paige Griffith (first year)
2019 record: 24-12
Key returners: Ella Pettinger (sr., MH), Lauryn Montgomery (sr., S), Ivy Dearstone (sr., OH), Abigail Klauer (sr., S), Ava Gebhart (sr., MH), Anna Slaght (sr., DS)
Promising newcomers: Lindsay Cummer (sr., DS), Mia Kunnert (jr., DS), Addy Poppe (jr., OH), Macie Huntington (jr., RS)
Outlook: There’s no other way to put it — this is a radically different looking Wahlert team. Gone are coach Lindsey Beaves (replaced by Loras grad Paige Griffith), who guided the Golden Eagles to three titles in the past four years, and all-state outside hitter Aliyah Carter, who led the team in kills each of the previous three seasons. That’s not to say the pieces aren’t there to do some damage. Setter Lauryn Montgomery enters her third season running the offense and has first-hand experience setting for a championship, and Ella Pettinger gives Wahlert a veteran presence at the net. Even if this team is “new look” the Eagles usually find a way to groom impact players and come postseason, nobody should count them out.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach: Megan Scherrman (seventh year)
2019 record: 24-14
Key returners: Meg Besler (sr., RS), Meredith Bahl (jr., OH), Madeline Harris (jr., OH), Madison Maahs (jr., S), Ella Meyer (soph., L), Libby Lansing (soph., MH)
Other returning letterwinners: Natalie Ulrichs (jr., DS), Maci Steffen (sr., MH)
Outlook: Don’t let the grades next to the names fool you — this is a veteran Bobcats team with the makings of a serious contender. Western Dubuque is coming off its first-ever state championship game appearance and only two from the team’s rotation from that match graduated. Plenty of heavy hitters remain. Meredith Bahl and Madeline Harris are among the best outside tandems in the state. It’s hard to find a more reliable rightside than Meg Besler and there’s a ton of creativity in the offense run by Madison Maahs. Look for the Bobcats’ sophomores — Ella Meyer and Libby Lansing — to make major impacts at points this season. Teams will be gunning for WD this year. If the Bobcats embrace it, there’s little doubt they’ll be back at state.