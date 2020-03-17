Two of the most dominant forwards in Dubuque County this season were recognized among the state of Iowa’s elite, as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its boys basketball all-state teams today.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax and Dyersville Beckman’s Michael Keegan each earned first-team all-state honors in Classes 4A and 2A, respectively. Duax, a 6-foot-5 junior, recently was the first player in the 2021 class to commit to play NCAA Division I at the University of Northern Iowa. Keegan, a 6-5 senior, will play Division II at Washburn University next season.
Duax, the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division player of the year, led the MVC with 21 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He finished as the Mustangs’ assists leader with 66, tied for the team lead with 21 blocks and was second on Hempstead with 43 steals. He also shot 50.1 percent from the field with a team-high 187 field goals made and shot 70.3 percent on free throws with 71 makes (also the most among Mustangs).
Hempstead advanced to the 4A substate final, where the Mustangs lost to defending 4A champion Cedar Falls, 53-44. They closed out the year with a 15-8 record.
Keegan was named the WaMaC East Division player of the year, finishing second in the conference with 19.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and 94 total assists. He led all of 2A with 79 total blocks and was the WaMaC’s leader with 65 steals. He finished the season as the Trailblazers’ leader in total field goals (175), 3-pointers (45), free throws (71), field goal percentage (57) points, blocks, rebounds and steals.
Beckman also advanced to the 2A substate final, where the Blazers bowed out against Monticello, 42-41. They capped the season with an 18-6 record and became the first Beckman team to earn a No. 1 ranking from the Associated Press earlier in the season.
In 3A, Dubuque Wahlert’s Cael Schmitt was named to the all-state third team. The 6-foot senior guard averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 41.1 percent on 3-pointers with a team-high 39 makes. He also led the Golden Eagles with 74 assists and 56 steals, while collecting 45 rebounds. Schmitt was named to the all-MVC Valley Division first team, alongside Duax.
Wahlert advanced to the 3A substate semifinal, where the Eagles lost at the buzzer to No. 2 Mount Vernon, 66-65, capping their season with a 7-15 record.
The IPSWA named Norwalk’s Bowen Born as the 2020 Mr. Basketball. Born led Norwalk to its first state championship in 3A and led the state with 36.4 points per game. He finished 17 points shy of eclipsing 1,000 points in his senior season alone.