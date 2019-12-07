MINERAL POINT, Wis. — After being held to five points in the first half, Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey went off for 16 in the second in a not-so-welcoming environment against his former team Mineral Point.
After playing in nine games for Mineral Point last season, Dailey left the team before eventually transferring to Cuba City. He led all scorers with 21 points as the Cubans defeated Mineral Point, 71-55.
“I knew coming in that it was going to be a hostile environment, but my teammates reassured me that they had my back,” Dailey said. “I have a great group of guys around me, and this was a huge win for us. We knew we could come in here and take it to them.”
The Cubans (2-0, 1-0) held the lead for the entire game, excluding a 3-2 edge following a Liam Stumpf 3-pointer. The Pointers (1-1, 0-1) would pull to within one on a Joah Filardo basket with 8:16 in the first half, but would find themselves trailing 33-21 at the break.
The Cubans got 10 first-half points from senior Jackson Noll and eight from fellow senior Brady Olson.
“We all fed off of each other, and just blocked out the crowd,” Olson said. “We wanted to be the classier team, and we kept our composure. The bond that this team has is what makes us a good basketball team, and we all had Brayden’s back, no matter what.”
Olson finished the game with 18 points, while Noll added 16.
“We can play a lot better basketball than what we showed tonight,” Cuba City head coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “These kids believe in one another and they can be quite a force. I’m very proud of them for the way they handled themselves in a tough environment. This was a huge win for us moving forward.”
The Cubans did not let Mineral Point get any closer than within 11 in the second half, using a 1-3-1 zone attack to keep the Pointers from getting inside the post and forcing them to take outside shots.
The Pointers, who were playing without Division 1 commit Isaac Lindsey, were led by Liam Stumpf with 14 points and Blaise Watters with 11.
“I’m disappointed in the physical play against Brayden,” Petitgoue said. “He’s a great kid, and he does not deserve to be ridiculed like that, no one does.”