CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Some things looked a bit different Friday night as a high school football season unlike any other took a giant step forward.
Fans were spread from end to end of the UNI-Dome, seating was limited to every third row and most of those in attendance followed a face mask mandate.
On the field, things looked a little different, too, as Dubuque Senior gave Cedar Falls everything it could handle before the Tigers pulled out a 24-16 win behind their big offensive line and breakaway back Ryan Ostrich.
Both teams went backward nearly as often as they went forward in an opening half that was long on penalties and short on explosive offense.
Senior suffered through nine penalties that set the Rams back 50 yards and Cedar Falls was flagged three times through the first 24 minutes. Senior outgained the Tigers 100-55 in total offense and took a 7-3 lead into the break.
The first score came on the Rams’ second possession when quarterback Jack Gilligan converted a third-and-six and a clutch fourth-and five, then hit Logan Flanagan for 23 yards to the Cedar Falls 1-yard line. Cain McWilliams took it in from there with 3:10 left in the quarter.
The Tigers put their first points of the season on the board in the second period. A 12-play drive stalled at the Senior 22, but Jake Hulstein split the uprights with a 39-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game.
Two quick Cedar Falls strikes to start the third quarter changed the complexion of the game.
The Tigers took the first possession of the second half 66 yards in five plays -- four of them Ostrich runs, including a 23-yard TD when he blasted through a huge hole and went in untouched.
Cedar Falls’ defense followed by forcing a three-and-out and the offense took over at the Tiger 43-yard line. Ostrich juked his way into the secondary and outran everyone for a 57-yard scoring run that made it 17-7.
Senior got a big play of its own later in the third when McWilliams turned a toss sweep into 44 yards, then carried it over from the 2 out of the wildcat formation. Trailing just 17-14, the Rams pounced on a short kickoff that Cedar Falls failed to fall on and set up at the Tiger 26 only to give the ball back on a deflection and interception three plays later.
A 40-yard punt return by Nathan Gee set up another Ostrich touchdown scramper with 2:38 remaining that all but put the game out of reach for Cedar Falls.
Senior blocked a punt out of the end zone with :11 left to set the final margin.