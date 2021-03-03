Another night, another milestone for the East Dubuque boys basketball team.
Ben Tressel led the way with 18 points and Warriors coach Eric Miller earned his 300th career victory with the program in a 54-46 victory over Orangeville on Tuesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
It’s the 342nd career win overall for Miller, who previously coached at Dubuque Hempstead.
Declan Schemmel added 16 points for the Warriors a night after becoming the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Bobcats draw No. 3 seed — Western Dubuque will open its state tournament run at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9. The Bobcats (18-4) drew the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7) in the Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinals in Des Moines.
Scales Mound 77, Galena 59 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Collin Fosler led the Hornets with 22 points, Benjamin Vandigo added 20 and Ben Werner finished with 17 as Scales Mound rolled past the Pirates.
Stockton 42, River Ridge (Ill.) 23 — At Hanover, Ill.: Mitchel Coffer scored a game-high 19 points, and the Blackhawks used a 9-0 first-quarter run to surge past the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa Valley 51, Rock Valley 35 — At Des Moines: Ella Imler scored a game-high 20 points on 4-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, Emerson Whittenbaugh added 12 points and Taya Tucker had 10, and the top-seeded Wildcats (24-0) routed Rock Valley in the Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinals.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Ella McKinley had three aces and 11 assists, Emma Donar had 18 kills and Hailey Stich delivered 12 kills as the Cubans opened the season with a sweep of Riverdale.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo.: Megan Pressgrove had a team-high 10 kills and Amber Cooksley added eight, but the Pride (11-10) lost to Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21, in the Heart of America Conference tournament quarterfinals.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, Loras 1 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza led the Duhawks (3-3) with 15 kills and Jake Filotto had 11 in a 25-20, 27-29, 25-17, 25-23, loss to Augustana.