The Loras women’s basketball team impressed its home crowd with a season-opening victory on Friday night at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Duhawks defeated Marian, 68-55, behind an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double from Platteville, Wis., native Sami Martin.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein and Silvana Scarsella added 10 points apiece for Loras.
Dubuque 97, Eureka 55 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Isabella Tierney netted a game-high 15 points, Lauren Livingston added 12 and Morgan Hawkins chipped in 10 to lead UD (2-0) in a rout at home.
UW-Platteville 58, Elmhurst 46 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sarah Mueller scored a game-high 12 points as the Pioneers improved to 1-1 on the season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
North Central (Ill.) 81, Dubuque 70 — At Waukesha, Wis.: Sam Kilburg scored 15 points, and Jaylin McCants had 13, but the Spartans fell in the Pioneer Tip-Off Classic.
Loras 120, Greenville 92 — At Greenville, Ill.: Alex Singleton and Ali Sabet had 23 points, and Declan Ciurlik chipped in 15 in the Duhawks’ offensive outburst.
McPherson 80, Clarke 68 — At McPherson, Kan.: Jacob Fierst scored a team-high 21 points, but the Pride fell to 2-2.
UW-Platteville 82, Lawrence 71 — At Superior, Wis.: Logan Pearson netted a game-high 27 points as the Pioneers won their season opener.
girls volleyball
Freeport Aquin 2, Steling Newman 0 — At Normal, Ill.: Top-ranked Aquin improved to 40-1 with a win in an Illinois Class 1A state semifinal and will play Springfield Lutheran today at 10:30 a.m. for the championship. The Bulldogs defeated No. 2-ranked Galena in the sectional finals.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 1, Waterloo 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jack Leverton stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Carter Kerkenbush scored the only goal of the game to lead the Saints to their first win of the Midwest High School Hockey League season.
