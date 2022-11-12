The Loras women’s basketball team impressed its home crowd with a season-opening victory on Friday night at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

The Duhawks defeated Marian, 68-55, behind an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double from Platteville, Wis., native Sami Martin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.