It took 14 games and a trip to the American Legion World Series for a team to finally get the best of the Dubuque County Minutemen.
Beverly, Mass., hung crooked numbers in the third and fourth innings Thursday afternoon en route to an 8-4 victory on the first day of pool play action at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. The Minutemen have Friday off, then play reigning champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at noon Saturday and Midland, Mich., at noon Sunday to wrap up pool play.
Dubuque County entered the World Series as the lone undefeated team in the field. The Minutemen went 8-0 during the spring, went their separate ways for the high school season, then won all five games at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb., to earn the program’s second World Series berth and first since 2018.
“It definitely wasn’t our best game,” Dubuque County coach Ronnie Kramer said. “We just have to flush this one and not let it carry over to Saturday. I actually think the day off will be good for us, and we’ll be able to get after it again on Saturday.
“We just had a few too many walks and hit batsmen. To their credit, they took advantage of those free bases. I thought we hit the ball hard, but most of the time, it was right at them. But this is a resilient group, and we’ll be back and ready to play on Saturday.”
Beverly scored four times in the bottom of the third to break a scoreless tie. Logan Petrosino delivered an RBI single up the middle, Brennan Frost punched an RBI double down the right field line, and Nicholas Fox added an RBI ground out before Matthew Ploszay scored on a wild pitch.
The Minutemen answered in the top of the fourth, when Jake Brosius led off with a single and Sawyer Nauman doubled to left. Gavin Guns drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, but Beverly pitcher Eric Depiero got out of the jam.
Beverly went back to work in the bottom half. Frost drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Ploszay reached on a bases-loaded hit batsman and William Foglietta singled up the middle to drive in a run and make it 7-1.
Dubuque County manufactured another run in the fifth. Landon Stoll walked, Michael Garrett singled to right, and Cole Smith drove in the run with a sacrifice fly to left field.
But, again, Beverly answered. Pachecho made it 8-2 with an RBI ground out.
In the top of the seventh, Dubuque County rallied. Stoll reached on an error, Garrett delivered his third hit of the game, and Smith singled to right-center to load the bases.
Aaron Savary drove in a run with an infield single, Guns drew a bases-loaded hit batsman to make it 8-4. But the rally stalled with the tying run at the plate.