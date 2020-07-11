Alex Jones struck out eight in a complete-game effort as Edgewood-Colesburg defeated East Buchanan, 3-2, in an Iowa Class 1A District 6 quarterfinal baseball game on Saturday night at Monona, Iowa.
Jones scattered eight hits and walked one in a 98-pitch effort. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Aaron Kloser went 3-for-3 with a double, Quintin Hess and Colin Harris collected two hits apiece, and Harris and Carson Knipper each drove in a run. The Vikings finished with 12 hits.
Edgewood-Colesburg (8-5) advanced to play South Winneshiek in a district semifinal Tuesday at Calmar. On the other side of the bracket, Central City and MFL/Mar-Mac meet Monday in a game postponed by rain on Saturday night. That winner will play Lansing Kee, which won by COVID-19 forfeit over Turkey Valley, in Tuesday’s semifinals.
South Winneshiek 10, Maquoketa Valley 0 – At Calmar, Iowa: Class 1A No. 4-ranked South Winn improved to 21-1. Maquoketa Valley saw its season end at 1-11.
Easton Valley 13, Bellevue Marquette 3 – At Miles, Iowa: Class 1A No. 9-ranked Easton Valley improved to 13-0 and advanced to play Calamus-Wheatland (10-4) on Tuesday in the District 7 semifinals. The Mohawks bowed out at 5-7.