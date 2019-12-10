Behind a big night from Paige Middendorf, the East Dubuque girls basketball team is back to .500.
The senior forward scored a game-high 19 points, powering the Warriors to a 52-36 win over Fulton on Monday in East Dubuque, Ill.
East Dubuque (5-5) outscored the Steamers, 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead.
Anna Berryman scored eight points and Carly Wemett and Brittney Dietzel chipped in seven apiece to round out the Warriors.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Wisconsin Dells 62, Mineral Point 49 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo had 18 points and Liam Stumpf added 12 for the Pointers, who had a 28-26 halftime lead but dropped their second straight contest.
Lena-Winslow 52, Warren 30 — At Warren, Ill.: Mitchell Wolff led the Warriors with six points as Warren was outscored, 16-3, in the second quarter and fell to Lena-Winslow.