PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville senior Sami Martin became the program’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night, surpassing the 1,381 point-mark with an 18-point performance against Richland Center.
The 6-foot-2-inch forward needed just seven points coming into the game to break the record that was held by 1993 graduate Nicki (Taggert) Collen, who went on to play at Purdue and Marquette. She then coached at the collegiate level as an assistant for teams such as Colorado State, Ball State, Louisville, Arkansas and Florida Gulf Coast before taking on the role of head coach for the WNBA Atlanta Dream. She earned WNBA Coach of the Year for the Dream in 2018.
“It’s pretty exciting to know that it was her record that I broke,” Martin said. “All the hard work and extra hours have definitely paid off, and I could not have done any of this without the help of my teammates.”
The Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen improved to 16-0, 6-0 in conference play with Tuesday’s 75-30 win over Richland Center.
Martin, who will play for NCAA Division I Bradley on full scholarship next season, finished the game with a double-double, with 16 rebounds to go along with her 18 points. She broke the record at the 7:42 mark of the first half.
“Sami means a lot to this program, and the younger kids really look up to her,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “She is a fantastic kid who is extremely humble. She could have broke the record much earlier in the game, but she passed the ball to her teammates who were open under the basket.”
Martin is a four-year starter for the Hillmen, and is averaging 17 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season.
“If you would have told me that I’d still be playing basketball as a senior during my freshman year, I would have called you crazy,” Martin said. “I just wasn’t a big fan of the sport until I realized that the work I was putting in was making me a better athlete. Now, I don’t know what I’d do without basketball.”
Martin earned Division 3 first-team all-state honors as a junior and honorable mention all-state honors her sophomore year. She was the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year last season and is a three-time All-SWC selection. During her junior year, she became the third player to surpass the 1,000 career point milestone, and she entered her senior year with 1,118 career points.
“This senior class has been playing ball together for a long time, and this achievement is really a milestone for all of them,” Foley said. “This is a special group and they have set the bar extremely high, and they aren’t done yet.”
Fellow senior Josie Nies added a team-high 21 points, while senior Becca Hoyer added 13, including 11 in the first half.
The Hornets, who were held to just 10 points in the second half, were led by KJ Louis with eight points.