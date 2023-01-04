Missouri’s Noah Carter passes the ball past Mississippi Valley State’s Ernest Minton during a game earlier this season. The Dubuque Senior grad averages more than 10 points per game for the nationally ranked Tigers.
Noah Carter transferred to the University of Missouri to play on a bigger stage, and he’s been taking advantage of it.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior power forward from Dubuque Senior has averaged 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Tigers since leaving the University of Northern Iowa this summer. He is shooting 51.5% (50-for-97) from the field and has contributed 21 assists, seven blocks and seven steals while committing just 17 turnovers.
Carter, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, averaged 15 points per game while helping Northern Iowa win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title last season.
Missouri (12-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) entered The Associated Press top-25 at No. 20 this week after impressive wins over No. 15 Illinois (93-71) and No. 19 Kentucky (89-75) in consecutive outings. The Tigers visit No. 13 Arkansas (11-2) at 7:30 tonight on the SEC Network.
The 22-point win over Illinois marked its biggest over in the rivalry series, eclipsing the previous of 18 in 1994 and gave the Tigers their biggest win over a ranked team since a 92-53 decision over No. 20 California in 2011. Missouri then posted the most points allowed by a John Calipari-coached Kentucky team in Southeastern Conference play, a span of 228 games.
Missouri’s 12-1 start is tied for its second-best in the last 40 seasons – only the 2011-12 team had a better start by winning its first 14 games. Overall, it marks the fifth time in the last 40 years that MU has won at least 12 of its first 13, and it is also the 21st time in the last 50 seasons that MU has won at least 11 non-conference games and the first since 2013-14. In 18 of the 21 previous occurrences, the Tigers earned NCAA Tournament bids.
Duax sparking UNI — Michael Duax, a redshirt freshman from Dubuque Hempstead, has averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 14 contests for the University of Northern Iowa this season. He has also contributed 16 assists, 19 steals and three blocks in helping the Panthers to a 6-8 overall record and 2-2 slate in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Duax recorded 1,209 points, 424 rebounds, 195 assists, 139 steals and 47 blocks in a three-year varsity career at Hempstead while starting all 63 appearances. His father, Bob, played football at UNI in the 1980s.
Martin earns A-R-C honor — Loras College junior guard Sami Martin, a former Platteville High School standout, earned the American Rivers Conference’s female athlete and female basketball player of the week award on Tuesday. She led the Duhawks to a 4-0 record over the final two weeks of 2022 while averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and shooting 55.3% from the field and 78.6% from the charity stripe.
Loras entered 2023 with a 10-2 record and a 3-0 mark in A-R-C play. Martin, a two-time all-conference performer, earned her second A-R-C weekly award and first since Dec. 6, 2021.
UW-Stevens Point adding sports — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point athletic department will expand to 25 varsity sports with the addition of men’s volleyball and women’s lacrosse beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. The Pointers compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, along with UW-Platteville.
