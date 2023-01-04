MVSU Missouri Basketball
Buy Now

Missouri’s Noah Carter passes the ball past Mississippi Valley State’s Ernest Minton during a game earlier this season. The Dubuque Senior grad averages more than 10 points per game for the nationally ranked Tigers.

 L.G. Patterson The Associated Press

Noah Carter transferred to the University of Missouri to play on a bigger stage, and he’s been taking advantage of it.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior power forward from Dubuque Senior has averaged 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Tigers since leaving the University of Northern Iowa this summer. He is shooting 51.5% (50-for-97) from the field and has contributed 21 assists, seven blocks and seven steals while committing just 17 turnovers.

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.