It was an uphill battle the entire way.
One that proved to be just a bit too steep for the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team to overcome on Saturday.
Though the Spartans continued to mount rally after rally until the end, Central led for all but 22 seconds of the team’s American Rivers Conference matchup at Stoltz Sports Center as the Dutch held on for a 69-63 victory.
Recommended for you
Tabria Thomas was a force offensively for the Spartans and nearly willed her team to a spirited comeback with a game-best 28 points. Dubuque Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins narrowly missed her second consecutive double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Isabella Tierney contributed 12 points for UD (11-7, 5-4 A-R-C).
Allison Van Gorp paced the Dutch (5-13, 2-7 A-R-C) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Abby Johnson added 16 points and Kelsea Hurley netted 12.
Thomas’ basket midway through the first quarter gave the Spartans a brief 11-10 advantage. It was the only lead they held all game.
Central closed the first on a 10-2 run and used a 15-6 spurt in the second to jump to a 35-21 lead at 3:44 before the break. But UD’s trio of Thomas, Hawkins and Tierney kept the Spartans afloat.
“That’s the awesome thing about our team,” UD coach Justin Smith said. “There’s no quit in us. I think we’ve established that there isn’t any lead that’s safe from us when we’re down. We’re prepared (to make a comeback) if we have to; I don’t like it, but we are certainly capable of making those runs.”
Tierney drained a 3, Hawkins scored seven points in the final 3:35 and Thomas converted an and-1 to charge UD on a 10-0 run to close the half and cut the deficit to four, 35-31. The threesome accounted for all of UD’s first-half scoring.
“They are our three-headed monster,” Smith said. “Those three have established themselves as our go-to scorers. Other kids can put the ball in the basket, too, but more in complementary pieces. If we have two of the three (Thomas, Hawkins, Tierney) on point, then we’re pretty good. Tonight, Tabria was the only one who finished with consistency.”
Maddie Monge added her name to the scorer’s book with a triple at 4:48 of the third and Mia Miller closed the frame with consecutive steals and layups to bring the home team within two, 49-47, with 10 minutes remaining.
Thomas, a senior who recently surpassed the 1,000-point benchmark during her storied Spartan career, accounted for 10 of UD’s 16 points in the final quarter. Her bucket and foul brought the Spartans even at 58-58 for the first — and only — time all game. The Dutch, however, immediately responded with a five-point spurt and UD was unable to muster one last push.
“We just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Smith said. “Central is much-improved and they played great tonight. You just tip your cap.”
Behind a six-steal effort, Darlington, Wis., native, Kathleen Mathias, became the Spartans’ all-time career steals leader, breaking Dana Kester’s record from 2000-2004.
Smith lauded Thomas and Mathias, his record-breaking seniors.
“Where they’ve put our program at compared to where it was four years ago, says a lot about them,” Smith said. “They set the tone for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.