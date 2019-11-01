EPWORTH, Iowa — Ben Bryant began the 2018 football season with a starring role on the Western Dubuque football team.
But, by the time the Bobcats reached the Iowa Class 3A state championship game, Bryant’s role had been reduced to spectator after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a Week 7 loss to eventual state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“It was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Bryant, who ran for 749 yards and seven touchdowns last season before suffering the knee injury in a 35-0 setback on a soggy Saints Field.
Bryant is back this year and poised to make even more noise as the No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Bobcats (9-0) open the Class 3A playoffs tonight at home against No. 9-ranked and 13th-seeded Washington (7-2). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Buchman Field.
“I definitely worked hard to get back to where I was, and without this Bobcat Family I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Bryant, who has blossomed as a receiver this year while also playing defensive back and spelling starting running back Jake Hosch — who took over after Bryant’s injury last year and finished with 878 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Bryant is averaging 7.3 yards per carry this season and has a team-best 575 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He’s the team’s third-leading receiver with 17 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
He had 18 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown last year before the injury. He attacked his rehab and returned for his junior baseball season ahead of schedule.
“I was supposed to be out 7 months, but I ended up coming back in 5,” said Bryant, who hit .216 (21-for-97) with 26 runs, eight doubles and 10 RBIs as Western Dubuque reached the state tournament quarterfinals. “I worked my butt off to get back to baseball. Even then I didn’t feel 100 percent healthy, but definitely at the end of the season I started feeling it.”
Western Dubuque will definitely need Bryant on this postseason run. Hosch has missed the last two games because of injury.
Washington’s losses came against top-seeded Solon (35-20) and a 1-0 forfeit against West Liberty.
Solon, Mount Pleasant and West Liberty are the only teams to score more than 13 points against the Demons this season.
Western Dubuque has allowed 20 points in a game just one this season, in Week 2 against Williamsburg.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, have piled up points in bunches and have topped the 40-point mark in six games this season, including each of the last two.
WD quarterback Calvin Harris has thrown for 1,662 yards and 22 touchdowns. Will Burds has 39 receptions for 744 yards and 14 touchdowns, one shy of the program record. Burds also has an interception and two fumble recoveries on defense and is dangerous on kickoff and punt returns.
“To get to play our playoff game up here is huge for us,” Burds said. “We just play better on ‘The Buc’ and no one likes playing up here either, which is even better.”
The winner will face either No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) or No. 9 North Scott (8-1) in next week’s state quarterfinals.