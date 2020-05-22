Western Dubuque senior Calvin Harris has been selected the Iowa Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
The award recognizes not only athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field. A University of Mississippi recruit, he now becomes eligible for the national player of the year award.
Harris earned a spot in the varsity baseball starting lineup as an eighth grader and has batted .375 (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs and just 20 strikeouts in four seasons. On the mound, he has gone 11-2 with an 0.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings, most of which have come the past two seasons.
Last summer, Harris hit .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 walks, 5 strikeouts, a .709 slugging percentage, a .593 on-base percentage as a junior in leading the Bobcats to a second straight Iowa Class 4A state tournament appearance. He went 3-1 with an 0.88 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings and a .155 opponents' batting average.
Last summer, Harris earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA All-State Super Team for a third straight year.
Harris carries a 3.75 grade point average.