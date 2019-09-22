PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With an early bye week following up the season opener, UW-Platteville made it a point of emphasis the past two weeks to not come out sluggish against Thomas More.
One thing’s for certain following Saturday’s contest at Pioneer Stadium: the Saints of Thomas More wanted no more of the Pioneers.
Colin Schuetz threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score, receiver Donald Allender caught two touchdowns and rushed for one more and the Pioneer defense stifled Thomas More in a 41-10 victory, avenging a road loss in the final minutes to the Saints last season.
“You always wonder what to do on the bye week,” Pioneers coach Mike Emendorfer said. “We just tried to get some of our guys healthy and I thought we responded very well. We put some points on the board and the defense did a great job against a very talented Thomas More team.”
Platteville (2-0) looked a little rusty to start, but its second punt bounced off a Saints player and was scooped up by Travis Hofslien at the Saints’ 7-yard line. Two plays later, Schuetz darted up the middle on a keeper for a 4-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead at the 8:39 mark of the first quarter.
“We wanted to keep the ball rolling and not take the bye week easily,” said Allender, a junior from Youngstown, N.Y. “Keep the energy high and as Coach Emendorfer says, win the bye week. We made sure we practiced our butts off all week and were ready for it, especially with what happened against them last year.”
Platteville found its offensive groove pretty quickly from there. Schuetz’s first touchdown pass benefitted from outstanding line play, as the junior from Aviston, Ill., had plenty of time to survey the field before sliding to his left and firing a bullet to the 6-foot-7 Allender in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard TD strike and 14-0 lead with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter.
“We’ve been working together for at least two years now and know each other very well,” Schuetz said of Allender. “He’s my go-to in certain situations. With his size and strength, he’s come along really well and we just have a connection out there. Even if I make a mistake, he still makes me look good.”
The Saints (1-3) got something cooking on their next drive and reached the red zone, but a fumble was recovered by UW-P linebacker Eric Siedenburg at the 13-yard line. It was part of a Pioneer defensive effort that forced four turnovers, allowed only 297 total yards and held the Saints to 6-for-16 on third down.
“These guys really responded,” Emendorfer said of his defense, which allowed 30 points to East Texas Baptist in the season opener. “Coach (Dan) Bauder does a great job rotating guys in and putting people in the right position to make plays. Our defensive line applied pressure and the secondary kept things in front of them. A great defensive performance.”
The offense continued clicking, as Schuetz dropped a dime of a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allender in the left corner of the end zone at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter, then Wyatt Thompson – who finished with 14 carries for 96 yards — broke loose up the gut for a 36-yard TD run to make it 28-0 with 3:50 until halftime.
“We’ve got guys rotating in the backfield, and Wyatt is pretty explosive,” Emendorfer said. “We have a lot of receivers that can make plays and Donald is such a big target. Colin sprained his knee in the opener and got back to full strength and played well. It was a great team victory.”
Trying to dig themselves out of a big hole only made it deeper for the Saints, who went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 37 with under 2 minutes until halftime. The Platteville defense stuffed the rush attempt to take over, and then Schuetz hit Tyler Knigge on a wide receiver screen for a 24-yard touchdown hookup that made it 34-0 at the break.
“The defense was phenomenal,” Schuetz said. “Our defense was the hero of this game.”
It was more of the same for the Pioneers in the second half, as Allender capped his day with a 2-yard touchdown run and defensive back Travis Klassy picked off a pass in the red zone in a dominant effort from Platteville, which visits Lakeland (Wis.) next week to wrap up the non-conference part of its schedule.
“Our motto is if you’re going to come into our stadium and play us, we’re going to play our butts off and we’re going to do everything we can to beat you,” Allender said.