Sometimes a little home cooking is just what the doctor ordered.
After a loss last Wednesday to Central Methodist snapped the Clarke women’s 14-game winning streak, the Pride earned their second straight home blowout victory with a 73-51 trouncing of conference foe Mount Mercy on Monday night at the Kehl Center.
The Pride used a balanced effort offensively with four players reaching double digits in scoring, and played a fast-paced, up-tempo game to distance themselves from the visiting Mustangs in the second half and break the game open.
“We just stayed focused. We had a lot of games here in the last two weeks so a big thing for us is to just take it one game at time and stay focused on what we are doing,” said Clarke acting head coach Adam Hocking. “We knew Mount Mercy was a much-improved team from the first time we saw them, so we just tried to control what we could. We knew offensively we’d find that flow as the game went on.”
It looked like the Pride would run away early as they opened the game on an 8-0 scoring burst before Mount Mercy got on the board. They used consecutive 3-pointers from Western Dubuque product Morgan Pitz and Kailee VanZeeland to close the opening quarter with a 14-4 advantage.
After Clarke extended its lead to 22-11 midway through the second, the Mustangs used a 7-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to four with just over 3 minutes remaining until halftime. The teams went back and forth the rest of the quarter with Clarke taking a 28-23 lead into the break.
Like they did to open the game, the Pride shot out of the gate to open the third quarter with another 8-0 scoring run, capped off by a beautiful post feed from East Dubuque, Ill., native Skylar Culbertson to three-time All American Makenna Haase, who had a game-high 15 points. The basket extended Clarke’s lead to 36-23 before Mount Mercy could catch its breath. Tina Ubl’s trey with 5:21 to play in the third gave the Pride a 42-30 advantage and Pitz’s jumper with just seconds remaining in the quarter extended their lead even further to 51-38 entering the final 10 minutes of play.
“We just weren’t really playing like us in the first half,” Haase said. “We were just kind of going through the motions — kind of robotic almost. In the second half, we started to have more fun and make more shots so that helped a lot.”
Clarke (17-2,13-2) used another mini scoring run to its advantage to open the fourth, when it netted the first six points of the quarter. A beautiful post feed from Ubl to Haase extended the Pride’s lead to 57-38 and essentially sealed the deal. With 5:30 remaining in the game they jumped out to a 21-point advantage on Ubl’s fast-break layup.
“This team just has so much veteran leadership that we know what we are capable of,” Hocking said. “We are not a team that needs any motivational speeches or anything like that. “We know it’s a game of runs and a game of possessions and we just needed to take it one possession at a time and execute our offense.”
Hocking says the balanced scoring from his team was key in the victory.
“When our guards can take some pressure of Makenna Haase, that’s huge for us, especially when we can get out in the open and run in transition,” he said. “When we can have that balanced production and really spread the floor, it makes us so much more efficient.”
Haase says a win like this with just a handful of games remaining gets her team focused on the season’s end goal.
“We take one game at a time and every game helps us get to where we want to be,” she said. “This one definitely helps us focus on that. “We just have to continue to play our game and keep doing what we know how to do.”