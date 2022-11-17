Dubuque Fighting Saints veteran forward Jacob Jeannette will continue his hockey career at Union College next season. Former Dubuque ThunderBirds coach Josh Hauge is in his first season behind the bench of the Dutchmen.
Jacob Jeannette will have a distinct Dubuque connection on the next step in his athletic journey.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound right wing from Duluth, Minn., on Tuesday verbally committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., next season. Josh Hauge, a former Dubuque ThunderBirds coach, owns a 5-8-1 record in his first season as head coach of the Dutchmen after a successful seven-year run as an assistant at Clarkson University.
“Coach Hauge does such an amazing job of developing the right culture, and that’s how you build really good teams,” Jeannette said. “He had a lot to do with Clarkson becoming a powerhouse program, and he’s already doing a great job at Union.
“He’s a top-notch coach for sure and probably one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. I was actually kind of flattered that he was recruiting me.”
Hauge posted a 61-16-7-4 record while coaching in Dubuque for two seasons beginning in 2003. He spent six seasons with Fairbanks of the North American Hockey League, four with Tri-City and one with Fargo of the USHL before moving on to Clarkson. The Golden Knights went 142-78-29, won the 2019 ECAC championship and made two NCAA tournament appearances with Hauge on staff.
That wasn’t the only connection Jeannette felt on his visit to Schenectady earlier this week.
“It’s a beautiful area that reminds me a lot of Duluth and Dubuque a little bit,” Jeannette said. “It’s a historic town with a lot of older architecture, which I think is pretty cool, and it has an outdoorsy feel to it. I’ve played my entire life in the Midwest, so I’m excited about trying it out East.
“I really loved the staff, the program and the school, so I think it’s going to be a great fit for me. I’m really excited.”
The Dutchmen shouldn’t have trouble fitting Jeannette into the lineup next season. The physical power forward can play in all situations and be slotted anywhere on a line chart.
Jeannette, in his final season of Junior hockey eligibility, has skated on a line with Oliver Moberg and James Reeder while contributing three goals and six points in 11 games.
“That has been, arguably, our best line lately because they all bring different elements to the game and they complement each other so well,” Fighting Saints head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I don’t think there’s any question Jacob will be able to step in and contribute right away next year because he is so versatile. He’ll kill penalties, he has that physical element and you can play him on a line with anybody.”
Jeannette played the first three seasons of his USHL career with the Waterloo Black Hawks under two different coaching regimes. He contributed 16 goals and 41 points in 108 games before being acquired this summer for future considerations.
He is on pace for 17 goals, 17 assists and 34 points, which would all be career highs.
“I’ve been very fortunate, because I’ve learned a so much during these four years in the USHL,” Jeannette said. “It’s not like one style is better than another, but you just learn something a little different from each coach you have. All three staffs I’ve played for have added something different to my game.
“I’ve learned so much from Kirk, Evan (Dixon) and Zach (Badalamenti) already this year. They’ve given me a little more freedom to play my game. I still have my responsibilities, but I feel like I’m more effective when I have a little more freedom. I feel like our line has the perfect balance of skill, size and grittiness, and that’s why we’ve been playing so well so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.