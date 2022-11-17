Fighting Saints

Dubuque Fighting Saints veteran forward Jacob Jeannette will continue his hockey career at Union College next season. Former Dubuque ThunderBirds coach Josh Hauge is in his first season behind the bench of the Dutchmen.

 Dan Hickling * Hickling Images

Jacob Jeannette will have a distinct Dubuque connection on the next step in his athletic journey.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound right wing from Duluth, Minn., on Tuesday verbally committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., next season. Josh Hauge, a former Dubuque ThunderBirds coach, owns a 5-8-1 record in his first season as head coach of the Dutchmen after a successful seven-year run as an assistant at Clarkson University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.