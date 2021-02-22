Sara Horsfield feels right at home at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
So, senior likes Western Dubuque’s chances at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. The Bobcats won a regional title at Cadillac last week with a 2,782 to earn the No. 3 seed in the eight-team field.
Horsfield won the individual regional title with a 268-172—440 for the fourth seed at state. Her teammate, sophomore Kirsten Butcher, grabbed the last at-large spot in the field with a 394.
“Cadillac feels a lot like our home lanes,” Horsfield said of Cobra Lanes in Farley. “I’ve been to a lot of houses where the oil pattern and the lanes don’t really suit my game, but Cadillac feels like where we bowl every week. It gives us a lot of confidence going into state. If the conditions are the same and we bowl the way we did (at regionals), I think we have a pretty good chance.”
Only LeMars (2,986) and Keokuk (2,887) shot better than the Bobcats during the qualifying round. But Waterloo East (2,757), Denison-Schleswig (2,684), Newton (2,627), Fort Dodge (2,607) and Waverly-Shell Rock (2,602) all figure to have a legitimate shot at the team title.
“Having bowled there for regionals and for (Mississippi Valley Conference) divisionals will help tremendously,” first-year coach Larry Knipper said. “If nothing else, that familiarity will give the girls a little extra confidence. We’re not going into a house where we don’t know the shot. It’s not going to be easy. There are a lot of teams there with pretty high averages, so we’ll have to bowl well to have a shot.”
Horsfield leads the Bobcats with a 193.5 average, followed by senior Lanie Konzen (191.57), junior Sam Neuses (187.61), junior Hannah Kluesner (181.5), Butcher (174.11), junior Ceci Daly (172), freshman Baylee Neyen (167.9) and junior Brooklyn Neyen (166.75). The Bobcats rank fourth in Class 2A with a 2,732.67 team average.