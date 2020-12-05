Trever Freiburger went 5-0 at 120 pounds and Aidan Noonan joined him with an undefeated day at 132 pounds as Cascade finished runner-up at the Cascade Dual Tournament on Friday in Cascade, Iowa.
Freiburger finished with a pin, two decisions and two victories by forfeit as the Cougars beat Starmont (48-18) and Edgewood-Colesburg (60-12) and lost to MFL/Mar-Mac (63-15) in round-robin matches before beating Washington (54-21) and Dubuque Wahlert (42-30) in the championship bracket. Noonan won four times by fall and once by forfeit.
MFL/Mar-Mac won the team championship and Wahlert was third after going 3-2.
Jerren Gille was 5-0 at 106 pounds for the Golden Eagles, who lost to MFL/Mar-Mac, 66-17, in the championship bracket. Wahlert defeated Clayton Ridge (63-9), Washington (51-24) and Bellevue (51-16) in its round-robin matches.
Ed-Co went 2-3 to place sixth. Bellevue was seventh after beating eighth-place Clayton Ridge, 24-12.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 62, Decorah 41 — At Decorah, Iowa: Nick Bryant scored a game-high 22 points, Garrett Baumhover added 11 and Andrew Oltmanns and Dylan Johnson chipped in 10 apiece as the Bobcats cruised to a comfortable victory over the Vikings.
Dyersville Beckman 74, Center Point-Urbana 51 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Mason White went for 22 points, Jake Herman and Jack Gehling added 17 apiece, and the Trailblazers rolled past the Stormin’ Pointers for a 2-0 start to the season.
Anamosa 53, Bellevue 43 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets fell to 0-2 on the season after a home loss to the Blue Raiders.
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Calamus-Wheatland 40 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings scored the first 23 points of the game, cruised to a 27-point halftime lead and eased to victory over Cal-Wheat.
Darlington 84, Iowa-Grant 53 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster poured in 37 points, Curtis Stone added 13 and Cayden Rankin had 11, and the Rebirds rolled past the Panthers on Thursday night.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Center Point-Urbana 67, Dyersville Beckman 61 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers came up just short against the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Stormin’ Pointers.
Bellevue 57, Anamosa 25 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kalesia DeShaw scored a game-high 17 points and the Comets took control of the game with a 9-0 first-quarter burst, then put it away with a 35-12 second-half run.
Cascade 66, Camanche 33 — At Camanche, Iowa: Ally Hoffmanm scored 21 points, Alyssa Lux added 18, and the Cougars doubled up Camanche to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 53 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings couldn’t rally out of a seven-point halftime deficit as they fell at home to Cal-Wheat.
Shullsburg 48, Maquoketa 42 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 14 points, Anna Wiegel added 11 and Madison Russell had 10, and the Miners (3-0) held off Maquoketa in an interstate matchup that took place after both programs had to find replacements for postponed games.
Addie Bowman scored 10 points to lead the Cardinals (0-2).