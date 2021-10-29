CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The first quarter went about the way Dubuque Senior hoped it would.
The second quarter was the opposite.
It was a little too difficult to climb out of a 10-point deficit after that.
Jazan Williams ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa Class 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy beat the Rams for the second time this season, this time a 23-9 defeat in the first round of the playoffs.
Kennedy (10-0), the only undefeated team in Class 5A, advanced to next week’s state quarterfinals against No. 9 Urbandale (8-2) or No. 4 Iowa City High (9-1).
Senior, which was seeking its first playoff win since 1997, ended the season 5-5. Kennedy also beat the Rams, 28-21, on Sept. 23 at Kingston.
This will provide motivation for next year.
“Every team says the same thing at the end of the year: You have to come back and work hard in the weight room, you’ve got to think about how bad this felt tonight and how good do you want to be next year?” said Rams defensive end Alec Parkin, who recorded a pair of sacks in his final game. “That’s a you decision. Other people don’t dictate that. That’s deep down in your heart, how good do you want to be next year? You have to think about that all winter, all spring and all summer. How good do you want to be next year and how much do you want to step up and help your team?”
The Rams held the Cougars to just 26 yards of offense in the opening quarter and took a 3-0 lead on Kyle Konrardy’s 44-yard field goal.
But Kennedy’s first play of the second quarter was a 22-yard pass from quarterback Carson Blietz to Jeron Senters to kickstart an 80-yard scoring drive.
Williams, who ran for 90 yards alone in the second quarter, scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 43 yards, the second coming with 5:03 left in the half, to give Kennedy a 13-3 lead it never relinquished.
The Rams, meanwhile, had just two possessions in the second quarter. The first gained 17 yards before ending with a punt. The second moved 29 yards, but Senior turned the ball over on downs at the 50-yard line with 1:44 left in the half.
Senior’s Dylan Dean blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the first half.
“I felt like we started out really strong,” said Rams running back Jack Aitchison. “We kept our heart. It was just small mistakes that cost us on some of those big runs. That’s kind of what it came down to, those small plays.”
Kennedy fullback Alex Koch broke through the middle of the Senior defense for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter, and Hayden Klett ran in the two-point conversion for a 21-3 lead.
Koch finished with 72 yards on six carries as the Cougars piled up 275 yards on the ground.
Senior finally got moving offensively after that as Gilligan orchestrated a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive capped by Aitchison’s 5-yard run on an option pitch. Gilligan was tackled short on a two-point conversion run that would have pulled Senior within 11 with 6:14 left.
The Rams forced a Kennedy three-and-out, but Gilligan was sacked and fumbled in the end zone, and Aitchison recovered for a safety. Time expired on the Rams’ next possession.
“Our kids didn’t give up. They kept playing hard. They kept fighting until the end and we played hard,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “We played really, really hard. We just didn’t get a few breaks.
“I just want to thank the seniors for everything they did for the program and the season that they gave us. Just very, very proud of them and our whole team.”
Gilligan completed 17 of 34 passes for 129 yards, but was sacked five times. Aitchison ran for 95 yards and had three receptions for 38 yards. Tommy Williams added 59 rushing and 22 receiving yards for the Rams.
“It was a great year. It sucks to go out this way, but I know us seniors and pretty much this whole team, we put our hearts into this season,” Aitchison said. “And I wouldn’t want to be coached by anybody else other than Coach Ploessl and the rest of them.”