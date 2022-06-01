The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is mourning the loss of a positive influence in its athletic department.
Marc Heidorf, the associate head coach of the women’s basketball program, passed away last Monday after a lengthy battle with sarcoma. The 46-year-old also served as an instructor in the Health and Human Performance Department as well as a coordinator for athletic communications.
“Marc will be remembered for his eternal positivity both on and off the court and was repeatedly noted for believing in others more than they believed in themselves,” the school said a statement announcing Heidorf’s passing. “Notoriously a ‘glass half full’ kind of person, he made everyone’s day better because of the contagious passion he brought to the team and to work. On game day, he always brought a smile to the gym with his great game day outfits consisting of orange and blue and of course suspenders.”
Heidorf previously coached various levels of basketball at numerous institutions, including the Ripon and Manitowoc School Districts; St. Lawrence Seminary, in Mt. Calvary, Wis.; UW-Oshkosh; UW-La Crosse; Lawrence University, in Appleton, Wis.; the University of Maine-Presque Isle; and Mount Mary University in Wauwatosa, Wis. He also served as athletic director and golf coach at Mount Mary before moving to UW-Platteville.
Friends and family will hold a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Place in Manitowoc, Wis. Dress is casual, with sports jerseys preferred.
Stevens to UNI basketball staff — Carter Stevens, a former Dubuque Senior and University of Dubuque standout, will join the men’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Northern Iowa as a graduate assistant in the fall. He will work under head coach Ben Jacobson and assistant P.J. Hogan, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate.
Ole Miss makes NCAA tourney — The University of Mississippi baseball team received an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament and landed the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables, Fla., Regional. The Rebels (32-22) will be joined in the regional by No. 6 national seed Miami, second-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Canisius. The regional runs Friday through Monday.
Calvin Harris, a sophomore catcher/outfielder from Western Dubuque High School, is hitting .312 (24-for-77) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBIs in a reserve role. He has played in 34 games.
SEMO headed to regional — Southeast Missouri State, the two-time defending Ohio Valley Conference tournament champion, will play in the Louisville Regional after earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The Redhawks (37-20) are the No. 4 seed along with regional host and No. 1 Louisville (38-18-1), No. 2 Oregon (35-23) and No. 3 Michigan (32-26).
Joel Vaske, a junior outfielder who prepped at Dyersville Beckman, is hitting .202 (23-for-114) with five doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 47 games played. He began his collegiate career at Kirkwood Community College.
Missouri State lands at-large bid — Missouri State (30-27) landed an automatic berth to the NCAA baseball tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and will play No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State in the Stillwater, Okla., Regional. Grand Canyon and Arkansas are the other two teams in the regional.
Liam Stumpf, a freshman from Mineral Point, Wis., did not see action for the Bears this season.
Kirkwood falls at World Series — Kirkwood Community College dropped an 8-0 decision to Heartland Community College and a 10-1 decision to Murray State College to be eliminated from the National Junior College World Series in Enid, Okla. Hempstead grad Zach Sabers plays for the Eagles.
Local wrestlers named academic all-district — Four NCAA Division III wrestlers with local ties earned spots on the CoSIDA academic all-district at-large team. They include Millikin’s Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque standout; Loras’ Shane Liegel and Zeke Smith; and Wartburg’s Joe Pins, a Dubuque Hempstead grad.
