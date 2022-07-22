07122022-wdvssb-lstatebaseball-17-sg
Western Dubuque’s Nick Bryant slides in to score a run during Wednesday’s Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Bryant and the Bobcats play Davenport Assumption in the state championship game tonight at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

They’ve already handled the adversity of facing an NCAA Division I pitcher and staring down deficits on the grand stage.

So, the Western Dubuque Bobcats certainly won’t be intimidated by a traditional powerhouse program in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game tonight.

