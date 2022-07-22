They’ve already handled the adversity of facing an NCAA Division I pitcher and staring down deficits on the grand stage.
So, the Western Dubuque Bobcats certainly won’t be intimidated by a traditional powerhouse program in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game tonight.
Second-seeded Western Dubuque (31-11) meets top-seeded Davenport Assumption (32-6) at 5 p.m. at Duane Banks Stadium on the campus of the University of Iowa.
“We just have to play loose. We can’t play tight,” said junior centerfielder Caleb Klein, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Bobcats’ come-from-behind, 9-6 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Wednesday’s semifinals. “Looking at their averages, all the way around, they’re a really good-hitting team, and they have their ace throwing against us, so it should be a tough matchup.
“But, based on our hitting the last couple of games and the fact we faced two really good pitchers from Winterset already, we’re feeling confident we can do it. It’d be more fun and more rewarding if we could knock off a team like Assumption in the championship game.”
The Bobcats elevated the pitch count of Winterset’s Justin Hackett, a Texas Christian University recruit, to knock him out after just four innings on Monday. The Huskies also pulled star reliever Jake Porter because of pitch count in the seventh before the Bobcats got a two-out, two-run walk-off double from Garrett Kadolph in a 4-3 quarterfinal win.
On Wednesday, Western Dubuque answered three Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallies with runs of their own in a 9-6 victory. Three of the biggest hits — an Isaac Then three-run home run in the first inning, a Kadolph RBI double and a Bryn Vantiger two-run double in the fifth — came with two outs. Brett Harris, an 8th-grader who bats third in the order, also drove in a key run in the first inning.
“We know we can play with anyone right now,” Then said. “We’re going to swing it, and we’re going to score runs. We have an amazing defense, too, which is going to be key against a team like Assumption.”
The Bobcats advanced to the championship game for the second time in six trips to the summer state tournament. They lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-2, in the 2006 Class 3A state final and last qualified for state in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Western Dubuque has outscored opponents, 39-14, during a six-game winning streak and averages 7.4 runs per game this season while hitting at a .344 clip and posting a 3.35 team ERA. The Bobcats will likely start Then, who owns a 7-0 record, 1.93 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings of work. All seven of his victories have come against ranked opponents.
Assumption defeated Independence, 13-3 in five innings, in the first semifinal on Wednesday despite allowing three runs in the top of the first. The Knights have won 11 titles and finished second three times in 18 trips to the state tournament.
The Knights have outscored opponents, 75-10, during a seven-game winning streak and 55-5 in five postseason games. They score 9.5 runs per game while hitting .370 as a team and posting a 2.65 team ERA.
Assumption ace Chance Dreyer, who beat Pella in the quarterfinals, is expected to start on the mound tonight. He owns a 9-0 record, 1.95 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 50 innings of work.
“Not only is Assumption really good, they’re really hot right now,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said Wednesday night. “We have to figure out a way to slow them down and make it a seven-inning slugfest. I’m not sure how right now, but give me 24 or 36 hours to figure it out.
“The important thing is we’re really excited to be in this position right now. And I know our guys are going to give them everything they have Friday night.”
