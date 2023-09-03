New York Jets wide receiver Alex Erickson (39) runs in a two point conversation during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar, right, outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Three players with local ties competed in NFL training camps this summer. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
ALEX ERICKSON
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 195. Age: 30.
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: Signed to the Chargers’ practice squad on Wednesday after being released by the New York Jets last weekend.
NFL debut: 2016
Last season: Erickson dressed for two games — Week 12 and Week 13 — but did not accumulate any statistics as a member of the Washington Commanders.
NFL career: He totaled 1,086 receiving yards and 93 receptions with one touchdown in five seasons in Cincinnati ... Added 135 punt returns and 108 kickoff returns for an average of 8.0 yards per punt and 24.7 yards per kickoff return ... Played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Cincinnati … He played 17 games with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and had three receptions for 55 yards before being picked up by Washington ... In his final preseason game last month, Erickson had five catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets against the New York Giants. He finished the preseason with nine catches for 85 yards and the two touchdowns.
CHARLIE KOLAR
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Ht.: 6-6. Wt.: 250. Age: 24
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Norman, Okla.
College: Iowa State University
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 128th overall, in 2022.
Last season: After starting the season on injured reserve, he dressed for the final eight games for the Ravens, who reached the playoffs ... He caught four passes on six targets for 49 yards (12.3 yards per catch) ... During this preseason, Kolar caught eight passes for 120 yards, including a long of 33 yards, and no touchdowns ... Kolar is the son of former Dubuque Wahlert and Notre Dame volleyball standout Maria (Rhomberg) Kolar.
DAN ARNOLD
Team: Free agent
Ht.: 6-6. Wt.: 240. Age: 28.
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Signed as free agent with Philadelphia Eagles on May 5. Released Aug. 6.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the New Orleans Saints the following season.
Last season: In 17 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arnold had 9 catches for 135 yards (15.0 per reception), a long of 26 yards and no touchdowns for the AFC South champions. He did not play in the playoffs.
NFL career: In 59 career games, he has 95 receptions for 1,258 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has played for New Orleans, Arizona, Carolina and Jacksonville ... During this preseason, Arnold caught five passes for 31 yards in three games with Philadelphia.