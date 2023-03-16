It doesn’t get much tougher in the USHL’s Eastern Conference than this weekend’s schedule for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Dubuque hosts second-place Youngstown tonight and Friday, then visits first-place Chicago on Saturday.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Youngstown is rolling right now, so we’ll have to be dialed in to play them. They’re heavy and they like to lean on you.
“On top of that, Chicago is sitting and waiting for us on Saturday night. We’ll have to have a good week in practice and be ready for the challenge.”
A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
YOUNGSTOWN (29-15-4-1) AT FIGHTING SAINTS (25-17-5-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight and 7:05 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Phantoms have won 4 of 5 and earned a standings point in the other with a shootout loss. Youngstown swept the Saints, 6-3 and 1-0, in the last meetings Feb. 17-18 in Eastern Ohio. The season series comes to an end this weekend.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints own the longest active point streak in the Eastern Conference at seven games (5-0-2-0) and the third longest overall behind Fargo (13-0-2-0) and Tri-City (8-0-1-0). That has pushed Dubuque even with Green Bay with 56 points each, although the Gamblers hold the edge for fourth place with one more regulation or overtime victory. Ryan St. Louis has points in six straight games and leads the team with 20 goals and 53 points, while Max Burkholder ranks second on the team and second among all USHL defensemen with 39 points. Jake Sondreal has points in nine of the last 11 games and ranks third on the team with 33 points.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms are coming off a huge three-game sweep of Green Bay that catapulted them into second place in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of Team USA. Youngstown has gone 8-2-0-0 in its last 10. Jacob Fowler leads the USHL with 21 wins, five shutouts and a .921 save percentage and ranks second with a 2.32 goals against average. Youngstown’s lineup includes 11 players with at least 20 points, fronted by Andon Cerbone at 50, William Whitelaw at 45 and Shane Lachance at 44. Blake Bechen, a rookie from Dubuque, has contributed four goals and 12 points in 33 games.
Pink the Rink: The Saints have partnered with MercyOne for its annual Pink the Rink Night in support of breast cancer awareness. Breast cancer survivor Stacey Bales will drop the ceremonial first puck. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle will benefit the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation.
‘80s Night: The Saints will hold their annual ‘80s Night, sponsored by Family Beer & Liquor, on Friday. Complimentary ticket vouchers are available at the East Dubuque location.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT CHICAGO STEEL (31-15-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won the first three meetings in the series, but Chicago earned standings points with overtime losses in the last two meetings. After Saturday, the teams meet for a home-and-home April 14-15 to conclude the season series.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel will be well rested for their Military Appreciation Night on Saturday. Chicago dropped a 3-1 decision to Cedar Rapids in its only game last weekend and have Thursday and Friday off before hosting Dubuque and Madison to close the weekend. Mack Celebrini, a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, leads the USHL in goals with 40 and points with 71 and holds an 11-point lead on Ryan Walsh, of Cedar Rapids. The Steel’s Jack Harvey and Jayden Perron (59 points each) and Michael Emerson (56) round out the top five on the USHL chart, while Nicholas Moldenhauer and Quinn Finley (54 each) also rank in the top nine. Chicago leads the USHL with a 31.2% power play conversion rate and has gone 6-3-1 in its last 10.
ALUMNI NOTES
The Big Ten Conference named Minnesota’s Bob Motzko, a member of the Saints’ 1980-81 national championship team, as its coach of the year. Ohio State’s Stephen Halliday, who set the USHL Tier I scoring record last season in Dubuque, made honorable mention all-Big Ten ... The Chicago Blackhawks signed former Saints defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to a three-year, entry level contract worth more than $916,000 on Tuesday, just days after the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s season ended. Kaiser made second-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference honors as a junior this winter … University of North Dakota junior Riese Gaber earned second-team all-NCHC accolades after recording 19 goals and 34 points this season ... The Blackhawks on Monday announced that former Saints captain Cole Guttman will miss the remainder of the NHL season to undergo shoulder surgery from an injury initially suffered in November. The first-year pro contributed four goals and six points in 14 games with the Blackhawks after posting 16 goals and 30 points in 39 games for Chicago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill. ... Former Saints defenseman Jacob Semik recently completed his collegiate career at Arizona State University and signed with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.
