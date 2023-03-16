12292022-saintsvsyoungstown1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Max Montes battles with Youngstown’s Tory Pitner (71) and Andrew Centrella (23) during their USHL game Dec. 29 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The teams faceoff tonight and Friday in Dubuque to conclude their season series.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

It doesn’t get much tougher in the USHL’s Eastern Conference than this weekend’s schedule for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Dubuque hosts second-place Youngstown tonight and Friday, then visits first-place Chicago on Saturday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.