The last time Calvin Harris attended the College World Series, he sat in the upper deck of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., and dreamed of the possibilities.
This weekend, he’ll have a much better vantage point.
Harris, a sophomore right fielder from Western Dubuque High School, went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored the winning run Sunday afternoon as the University of Mississippi defeated Southern Mississippi, 5-0, to complete a two-game sweep of the Hattiesburg, Miss., Super Regional.
The last team to receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament field, Ole Miss earned the sixth College World Series berth in program history and first since 2014. The eight-team World Series begins Friday and runs through June 27.
“I was maybe 13 or 14 years old at the time, and I just remember it being such a surreal feeling,” an elated Harris said Sunday night. “There must have been 20 or 25,000 people there, and it’s been a dream of mine to go there and play ever since.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, and I don’t think it will until we actually step on the field in Omaha. Before the game today, we were talking about how it didn’t even seem real that we were playing to go to Omaha. It’s really cool and a great experience, not just for the guys on the team, but the program, and the fans and all the people who have stuck with us all year.”
The College World Series seemed like a longshot for the Rebels (37-22) this season, especially after losing in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. But the tough SEC schedule hardened Ole Miss, and the Rebels made the most of being the last team selected for the field of 64.
“Absolutely, this was one of the biggest reasons I decided to go to Ole Miss, that and to play in the best conference in the country,” Harris said. “It definitely prepares you for situations like this.”
Harris started the game-deciding rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with a base hit through the right side of the infield on the seventh pitch of his leadoff at-bat. He raced to third when Justin Bench doubled to left and scored when Jacob Gonzalez reached on an infield single.
Bench later scored on a passed ball, and Kevin Graham singled to right field to drive in Gonzalez for a 3-0 cushion.
In the sixth, Hayden Dunhurst led off with an infield single, took second on a Peyton Chatagnier ground out and moved up on a wild pitch. After Harris walked and Ben Van Cleve struck out for the second out, Bench delivered a solid base hit to left-centerfield to stretch Ole Miss’ lead to 4-0.
After reliever Landon Harper struck out Chatagnier and Harris to open the eighth inning, T.J. McCants blasted a solo home run to right field to give the Rebels a 5-0 cushion. The pinch-hit homer came on McCants’ first at bat of the Super Regional.
Ole Miss didn’t allow a run in sweeping No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi (47-19) in the best-of-three series. Hunter Elliott struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings of work on Sunday, and Josh Mallitz recorded the final five outs to earn the save.
Then, it was dog pile time. And Harris couldn’t wait to sprint in from right field to the pitchers mound to join the fun.
“It was definitely a one-of-a-kind feeling,” Harris said. “It’s unbelievable, especially when you look at the ups and downs we had all season. It was just a matter of getting hot toward the end of the season.”
