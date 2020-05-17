There might not be a better time to be a Western Dubuque sophomore volleyball player with college aspirations.
With a group comprised mainly of underclassmen, the Bobcats shocked the Iowa high school scene by blazing a trail to the program’s first-ever state championship game appearance last November. The likes of sophomores Meredith Bahl, Maddy Maahs and Maddie Harris — all starters for that run — instantly became ballyhooed prospects. Anchoring a team to the final match of the season is bound to drum up college interest.
Thus, WD players figured to draw a ton of live looks from scouts during the offseason club volleyball circuit. Then came a viral outbreak, the likes of which nobody’s seen in a lifetime.
“This season, I was really hoping to get looked at at these tournaments,” said Bahl, the Bobcats’ kills leader in 2019 who was named to the Iowa Class 4A all-state tournament team. “We had such a good school season that brought momentum (into the offseason) that I was looking forward to. … As soon as the season ended, we were all just ready to get back on the court. It has been kind of hard.”
Club sports are on hold, and it’s forcing these athletes to contemplate how that affects their aspirations to play collegiately. With a strong travel season, Bahl believed she had what it took to make an impression on some top collegiate programs.
But without getting out to tournaments, there’s some concern about how these athletes can get noticed. Bahl’s high school coach, Megan Scherrman, is stressing the importance of being proactive with recruiting to her players.
“Club is the time the college coaches really get to look at these girls,” said Scherrman. “The ball touches that they’re getting, the individualized practices, playing against the best of the best in other states — it’s such a big thing for those girls. … I’ve got a whole group of sophomores that are really looking to play somewhere.
“I’m urging these players to go to these coaches and show who they are. … To me, it’s going to come down to who’s going to work hard when everything is shut down.”
Volleyball isn’t the only sport impacted. Having just wrapped up his junior basketball season at East Dubuque, Declan Schemmel was eager to get out in front of coaches in spring and summer club tournaments.
Coronavirus has put a damper on that outlook. Schemmel’s club team, Martin Bros., has encouraged players to put together highlight videos in hopes that they can draw attention during this down time.
“It’s definitely kind of scary when you think about you have one shot left (to get noticed),” said Schemmel, who set the Warriors’ single-season steals record in 2020.
This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lightened up social distancing measures to allow citizens to utilize fitness centers and gyms. Since Schemmel’s team is based in Iowa, he’s able to get back into a practice setting with Martin Bros.
But practice is going to have a very different feel. Iowa still restricts group activities to a maximum of 10 participants. The state will require players to maintain social distancing, 6 feet apart. Schemmel said Martin Bros. is also requiring players to wear masks and long sleeves during group training.
On top of that, whether or not these club teams can return to tournament play remains in question.
“We’re all telling each other you better be using this time wisely because you’re not going to have much time to impress people,” said Schemmel, adding that he’s improved in several areas despite isolation. “Right now, we don’t have school. I’ve never had this much time to work on my game and work out.”
Cam Fens, a 6-foot-8 sophomore for Dubuque Hempstead, was also looking forward to club basketball season (also with Martin Bros.). He said he’s an improved player from when he suited up for the Mustangs this winter, but it’s harder to show coaches that right now.
“I was finally starting to get a feel for things,” said Fens. “As a sophomore, the summer going into your junior year is when you really start getting looked at by coaches. It’s not like I’m in a big rush because I have a full year of AAU in front of me. … But I’m really excited to show off how I’ve gotten stronger.”
Hempstead boys coach Curt Deutsch said the current recruiting environment is one no athlete would ever wish to be in. There’s a considerable disconnect when players can’t get in front of scouts to showcase their play.
“It’s definitely tough,” Deutsch said, adding he’s tried to put his players in touch with coaches as best as he can, something he attempts to do every season. “Coaches can still do all their background research, but when it comes to evaluating talent, the more they can see them the better their evaluation is going to be.
“The high school players are recruiting the colleges as much as the colleges are recruiting them. They’re missing that opportunity right now.”
If there’s a silver lining that can be found, it’s that this down time has given players time to hone their skills. This situation has rippled across sports, and there’s only so much in a player’s hands, Deutsch said.
“Any time you have unknowns and things you can’t count on, you’re at the complete mercy of things you can’t control, and that’s a horrible spot to be in,” he said. “You talk all the time about controlling what you can control. Unfortunately, in this situation, there’s not much you can do.”